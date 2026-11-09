Iran Lawmaker Urges Nuclear Weapons Development

MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Iranian lawmaker Hamidreza Gudarzi said on Monday that acquiring nuclear weapons could help deter future attacks, arguing that Tehran should reconsider its nuclear policy following the conflict with the United States and Israel.

Gudarzi claimed that Iran had faced explicit nuclear threats during the conflict, particularly regarding the destruction of Pickaxe Mountain. "The enemy openly threatened us with the use of nuclear weapons, especially to destroy Pickaxe Mountain. Therefore, the best way to silence this threat is to acquire nuclear weapons, create deterrence and ensure the enemy does not even dare to threaten us," he stressed.

He added that any decision to alter Iran's nuclear doctrine rests with the country's highest authorities.