MENAFN - AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff said on Monday that the military struck the Morozov Plant Joint Stock Company near St. Petersburg, used by Russia to produce rocket fuel, explosives, and other missile components.

The General Staff insisted in a Telegram post that the facility was "one of the important links in the chain" of Russia's missile production.

The military also stressed that its act is in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Charter's Article 51, which preserves its right to self-defense.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claimed on Monday that Ukrainian forces lost more than 535 soldiers over the past 24 hours, while Russian air defenses intercepted two US-made HIMARS rockets and 680 Ukrainian drones.

According to the ministry, more than 335 troops were killed in clashes with Russia's Center group of forces, which reportedly improved its tactical positions. The East group claimed to have inflicted more than 200 additional Ukrainian casualties.

The ministry also reported that Russian forces used Geran drones to strike a 330-kilovolt electrical substation, railway locomotives, a logistics center and a military equipment repair facility allegedly supporting Ukrainian military operations.