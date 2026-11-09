

Honorary Research Fellow, University of Exeter Assistant professor, University of Silesia in Katowice

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Ryan Denson is Assistant Professor at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, working as part of the NCN-funded project 'Beyond the Sacred: Conceptions of Nature in Byzantium (4th–15th centuries)'. His research focuses on folklore and cultural conceptions of the supernatural, imaginary animals, and the natural environment in the ancient Greco-Roman and Byzantine worlds. He has recently published [A Zoobiography of the Ancient Sea Monster]( with Bloomsbury Academic, which examines the cultural conceptions of the kētos, another type of ancient Greek sea monster. His full list of publications can be found on his [academic CV](



–present Honorary Research Fellow in History, University of Exeter 2024–present Associate professor, University of Silesia in Katowice

2023 University of Exeter, PhD in Classics and Ancient History

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