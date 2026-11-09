Ryan Denson
- Honorary Research Fellow, University of Exeter Assistant professor, University of Silesia in Katowice
Ryan Denson is Assistant Professor at the University of Silesia in Katowice, Poland, working as part of the NCN-funded project 'Beyond the Sacred: Conceptions of Nature in Byzantium (4th–15th centuries)'. His research focuses on folklore and cultural conceptions of the supernatural, imaginary animals, and the natural environment in the ancient Greco-Roman and Byzantine worlds. He has recently published [A Zoobiography of the Ancient Sea Monster]( with Bloomsbury Academic, which examines the cultural conceptions of the kētos, another type of ancient Greek sea monster. His full list of publications can be found on his [academic CV](Experience
- –present Honorary Research Fellow in History, University of Exeter 2024–present Associate professor, University of Silesia in Katowice
- 2023 University of Exeter, PhD in Classics and Ancient History
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment