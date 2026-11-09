Detlef Siegfried
- Professor of Modern German and European History, University of Copenhagen
My research focuses mainly on the 20th century and the histories of West Germany and Western Europe, popular cultures and consumption, left wing radicalism, intellectuals, and the history of historiography and social sciences. My approach includes cultural, social, and political perspectives. Currently, I am working on Danish-German relations after 1945, on transnational networks of European alternative milieus, 1960-1985, and on the West German Left during the 1970s and 1980s.Experience
- –present Professor of Modern German and European History, University of Copenhagen
- 2006 University of Hamburg, Habilitation in Modern History
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