Senior Research Associate Development and Public Finance, ODI Global

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Chris Humphrey is a specialist in development finance with a focus on how to best adapt development institutions to an evolving world economy and geopolitics.

Chris was a member of the G20 Independent Panel on MDB Capital Adequacy and has worked closely with successive G20 presidencies on the MDB reform agenda. He has undertaken consultancies on operational and governance strategy for the World Bank, African Development Bank, Inter-American Development Bank, New Development Bank and Inter-Governmental Group of 24 and has provided policy advice to the governments of Brazil, Canada, Japan, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States, among others.

In previous careers Chris worked in operations in Latin America, Africa and central Europe for the World Bank and African Development Bank (2001-2012) and was a journalist covering Latin American politics, macroeconomics and culture based in Mexico City (1995-2000).

Chris has a PhD from the London School of Economics and is a senior scientist at the ETH Center for Development and Cooperation (NADEL) in Zurich, Switzerland.

–present Senior Research Associate Development and Public Finance, ODI Global

Experience