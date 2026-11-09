Scott Parrott researches the role of the mass media in shaping beliefs, attitudes, emotions and behavior related to mental health. His research often focuses on two groups of high performers: military veterans and elite athletes. He has published dozens of peer-reviewed research articles and book chapters on mental health and media. He co-edited a special issue of Mass Communication & Society dedicated to media effects on mental health.

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