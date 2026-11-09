Scott Parrott
- Professor of Media Effects, School of Journalism and Mass Communications, University of South Carolina
Scott Parrott researches the role of the mass media in shaping beliefs, attitudes, emotions and behavior related to mental health. His research often focuses on two groups of high performers: military veterans and elite athletes. He has published dozens of peer-reviewed research articles and book chapters on mental health and media. He co-edited a special issue of Mass Communication & Society dedicated to media effects on mental health.Experience
- –present Professor, Media Effects, University of South Carolina
- 2013 The University of North Carolina, Mass Communication
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