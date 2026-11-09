Lance Hannon
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
- Professor of Sociology and Criminology, Villanova University
Race and Justice, Poverty and Crime, Sociological Theory, Research MethodologyExperience
- –present Professor of Sociology and Criminology, Villanova University
- University of Connecticut, PhD in Sociology
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