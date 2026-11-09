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Lance Hannon


Date: 2026-11-09 09:07:06

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor of Sociology and Criminology, Villanova University
Profile Articles

Race and Justice, Poverty and Crime, Sociological Theory, Research Methodology

Experience
  • –present Professor of Sociology and Criminology, Villanova University
Education
  • University of Connecticut, PhD in Sociology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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