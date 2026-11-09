Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver

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James Walsh began teaching at CU Denver in 1998, moving to the Political Science Department in 2013. He was recently recognized by the university for his 25 years of service. He specializes in Labor, Working Class and Immigration History/Politics, as well as U.S. Social Movements, Community Organizing and Arts-Based Education. Dr. Walsh founded the Romero Theater Troupe in 2005, an all-volunteer "organic" theater troupe that specializes in telling and preserving stories about struggles for human rights and social justice for diverse audiences. He uses theater and community-based learning in his classes.

–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver

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