James Walsh
- Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver
James Walsh began teaching at CU Denver in 1998, moving to the Political Science Department in 2013. He was recently recognized by the university for his 25 years of service. He specializes in Labor, Working Class and Immigration History/Politics, as well as U.S. Social Movements, Community Organizing and Arts-Based Education. Dr. Walsh founded the Romero Theater Troupe in 2005, an all-volunteer "organic" theater troupe that specializes in telling and preserving stories about struggles for human rights and social justice for diverse audiences. He uses theater and community-based learning in his classes.Experience
- –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment