Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

James Walsh


Date: 2026-11-09 09:07:05

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver
Profile Articles

James Walsh began teaching at CU Denver in 1998, moving to the Political Science Department in 2013. He was recently recognized by the university for his 25 years of service. He specializes in Labor, Working Class and Immigration History/Politics, as well as U.S. Social Movements, Community Organizing and Arts-Based Education. Dr. Walsh founded the Romero Theater Troupe in 2005, an all-volunteer "organic" theater troupe that specializes in telling and preserving stories about struggles for human rights and social justice for diverse audiences. He uses theater and community-based learning in his classes.

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, University of Colorado Denver

The Conversation

MENAFN09112026000199003603ID1111935293


The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search