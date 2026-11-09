Jeffrey Hebert

Associate Professor of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, University of Colorado Anschutz

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Dr. Hebert has a Master of Science degree in Physical Therapy and a Doctor of Philosophy degree in Clinical Science, both from the University of Colorado. He is an Associate Professor appointed in the School of Medicine at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. He is the Director of Research and the Director of the Physical Performance Laboratory at the Marcus Institute for Brain Health, where he brings over 20 years of experience to the Institute providing specialized physical therapy care for persons living with neurological conditions with an emphasis on mild and moderate traumatic brain injury.

His clinical and research expertise includes examining, treating and investigating multisensory processing and management for people with multiple sclerosis and prior traumatic brain injury. Dr. Hebert has over 10 years of experience leading research projects on the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus where his efforts focus primarily on building novel conceptual frameworks of the complex interrelationships of persistent posttraumatic symptoms, including how difficulties in sensory input management such as vision, vestibular and auditory may contribute to chronic physical, psychological, emotional and cognitive problems. It is from this knowledge that innovative interdisciplinary treatment approaches can be more optimally discovered by research and clinically be developed and delivered, with the main goal of life-long improvements in the participation in daily life activities and overall quality of life for people living with persistent symptoms due to head trauma.

–present Director of Research, Marcus Institute for Brain Health, University of Colorado Anschutz

Experience