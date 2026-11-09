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Erika Allen Wolters


Date: 2026-11-09 09:07:02

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Associate Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University
Profile Articles

Erika Allen Wolters is an Associate Professor in Political Science, Associate Director of Public Policy Undergrad Program, and Associate Director Water Resource Policy and Management Graduate Program.

Her research interests include:
Environmental Politics and Policy
Sustainability: water, energy, food, transportation and consumerism
Science and Policy
Sustainable behaviors and environmental policy
Climate Change Politics and Policy
Community Adaptation and Resiliency
Water Policy
Wildfire Policy
U.S. Public Lands
The Food-Water-Energy (FWE) Nexus

Experience
  • –present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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