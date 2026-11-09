Associate Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University

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Erika Allen Wolters is an Associate Professor in Political Science, Associate Director of Public Policy Undergrad Program, and Associate Director Water Resource Policy and Management Graduate Program.

Her research interests include:

Environmental Politics and Policy

Sustainability: water, energy, food, transportation and consumerism

Science and Policy

Sustainable behaviors and environmental policy

Climate Change Politics and Policy

Community Adaptation and Resiliency

Water Policy

Wildfire Policy

U.S. Public Lands

The Food-Water-Energy (FWE) Nexus

–present Assistant Professor of Political Science, Oregon State University

Experience