Joel E. Correia

Associate Professor in Human Dimensions of Natural Resources, Colorado State University

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

I am currently an Associate Professor in the Human Dimensions of Natural Resources Department at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. Before joining CSU, I was an assistant professor of Latin American Studies at University of Florida.

Collaboration, co-learning, and building relationships across knowledge communities defines my professional journey. With 20+ years of applied work and academic research, I have had the opportunity to secure and manage $2.1+ million in competitive grants and fellowships to advance innovative research, including support from the National Science Foundation (NSF), Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation Andes-Amazon Initiative, the American Council of Learned Societies, and Fulbright. Through this research, I have had opportunities to inform Indigenous rights law, conservation policy and financing decisions, and mentor 30+ graduate students. My research group, the FRONTERAS Collective, advances studies focused on conservation and development in threatened forest systems across the Americas. I also serve as co-founder and co-director of the Just Social-Ecological Transformations in Latin America Program, where I mentor students in collaborative, transdisciplinary science. The efforts described here have been recognized with numerous awards, from college-level recognition to international professional organizations.

As a human-environment geographer, my work transgresses disciplinary boundaries through collaborative field-based studies, action research, and engaged teaching. I've conducted extensive international fieldwork across Latin America with in-depth experience in the Paraguayan Chaco and Ecuadorian Amazon. In my research, I often partner closely with Indigenous communities and civil society organizations through collaborative, long-term efforts. I specialize in qualitative, ethnographic, and mixed-methods research design with community engagement to produce community relevant insights. These experiences helped me develop strong skills in cross-cultural communication, collaborative research methodologies, and interdisciplinary team leadership. I am fluent in English, Spanish, and Guaraní with working understanding of Portuguese.



2023–present Assistant Professor, Colorado State University

2018–2022 Assistant Professor, University of Florida 2017–2018 Postdoctoral Research Associate, University of Arizona



2017 University of Colorado Boulder, PHD in Geography 2012 University of Arizona, MA in Latin American Studies



American Association of Geographers

Latin American Studies Association Conference of Latin Americanist Geographers

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