Green Rain Energy Holdings Expands Energy Development Strategy Through Mechanical ESCO Opportunities And New Jersey Battery Storage And EV Charging Deployments

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Advances HVAC Modernization, Building Automation, Battery Storage, and EV Charging Infrastructure Through Its Development Subsidiary and Channel Partner

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is advancing its broader energy development strategy through opportunities in Mechanical Energy Services Company (ESCO) solutions, HVAC modernization, building automation, battery storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.







As commercial energy costs continue to pressure businesses and property owners, the Company is pursuing opportunities that address two important challenges facing today's energy infrastructure: improving the efficiency of existing buildings and overcoming limitations associated with traditional electrical grid capacity and utility infrastructure.

Through its development subsidiary, Green Rain Energy is working to advance integrated energy solutions that combine mechanical system modernization, intelligent building controls, battery storage, and EV charging infrastructure.

These initiatives are intended to address the growing demand for more efficient, reliable, and flexible energy solutions across commercial and industrial properties.

Mechanical ESCO: Modernizing Commercial Buildings

Buildings consume substantial amounts of energy, with heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems representing one of the largest sources of energy consumption in many commercial facilities.

Older equipment, outdated controls, inefficient operating schedules, and limited energy monitoring can contribute to unnecessary electricity consumption and elevated operating expenses.

Mechanical ESCO initiatives provide an opportunity to modernize these systems through targeted equipment upgrades, intelligent automation, and energy-management technologies.

Potential areas of opportunity include:



HVAC System Modernization: Upgrading older heating and cooling equipment with modern, energy-efficient technologies.

High-Efficiency Chillers and Central Plants: Improving the performance of large-scale cooling systems used in commercial buildings.

Variable-Frequency Drives (VFDs): Adjusting motor and equipment speeds to better match actual building demand.

Advanced Air-Handling Systems: Improving ventilation, airflow, and temperature management.

Building Automation and Control Systems: Integrating sensors, controllers, software, and connected equipment to optimize building operations. Energy Monitoring and Management: Using operational data to identify inefficiencies and improve energy-management decisions.



The objective is to help property owners use less energy while maintaining or improving building performance.

Building Automation: The Intelligence Behind Efficient Buildings

Building Automation and Control Systems (BACS) are an important component of modern energy-efficient buildings.

These systems connect mechanical equipment, sensors, controllers, and software platforms to monitor and regulate building operations.

Rather than operating HVAC equipment at fixed settings regardless of actual demand, intelligent controls can adjust performance based on occupancy, environmental conditions, operating schedules, and energy requirements.

Potential applications include smart thermostats, automated heating and cooling schedules, ventilation management, real-time energy monitoring, occupancy-based equipment controls, and integrated building management platforms.

When properly engineered and implemented, these technologies may help reduce unnecessary energy consumption, improve indoor comfort, and support more efficient building operations.

Battery Storage and EV Charging: Addressing Grid Constraints and Utility Delays

In addition to mechanical energy solutions, Green Rain Energy is advancing battery storage and EV charging infrastructure opportunities in New Jersey through its channel partner, Chronical Electric.

The Company believes battery energy storage can play an important role in addressing challenges associated with limited electrical grid capacity, infrastructure restrictions, and utility interconnection delays.

In certain locations, traditional grid infrastructure may not be able to accommodate the electrical demand associated with new EV charging installations without additional upgrades. Utility engineering, approvals, and infrastructure improvements can also extend project development timelines.

Battery energy storage systems can potentially provide an alternative approach by storing electricity for later use and helping manage periods of higher electrical demand.

When appropriately designed and integrated, battery storage solutions may:



Support EV charging installations where grid capacity is constrained.

Help manage peak electrical demand.

Store energy for use during periods of higher consumption.

Potentially reduce dependence on immediate utility infrastructure upgrades.

Improve energy flexibility and operational resilience. Support the development of additional EV charging capacity.



Project feasibility, system design, available capacity, utility requirements, and applicable approvals will determine the specific configuration and capabilities of each installation.

New Jersey Deployment Opportunities With Chronical Electric

Green Rain Energy, through its development subsidiary, is working with Chronical Electric as a channel partner to advance battery storage and EV charging opportunities at New Jersey locations.

The locations identified for these initiatives include:

New Jersey Project Locations

These locations represent opportunities to evaluate and advance integrated energy infrastructure, including battery storage and EV charging solutions.

The Company believes that combining battery storage with EV charging infrastructure may help address electrical capacity limitations and provide greater flexibility in locations where traditional utility infrastructure improvements could otherwise delay development.

Working with an experienced channel partner is an important part of the Company's strategy to advance project development and evaluate opportunities for additional installations.

Green Rain Development Advances New Jersey Registration and Project Milestone

Green Rain Energy Holdings is also announcing that Green Rain Development, its privately held subsidiary, is now registered in the State of New Jersey to advance development activities associated with the Company's previously announced New Jersey location.

The registration represents an important administrative step as Green Rain Development works toward advancing the previously announced project, which is currently targeted for completion in the first quarter of 2027.

Green Rain Development will support the Company's efforts to pursue energy development opportunities, coordinate project activities, and advance its New Jersey initiatives.

The Q1 2027 target remains subject to applicable project requirements, including permitting, engineering, utility coordination, financing, construction, and other necessary approvals.

An Integrated Approach to the Evolving Energy Market

Green Rain Energy Holdings sees the convergence of building efficiency, renewable energy, battery storage, and EV charging as an important opportunity within the evolving energy marketplace.

The Company's strategy is focused on evaluating and advancing solutions that address the energy requirements of commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other markets.

By bringing together mechanical modernization, intelligent building automation, battery storage, and EV charging infrastructure, Green Rain Energy aims to pursue opportunities that can support more efficient energy consumption and more flexible energy infrastructure.

About Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc.

Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: GREH) is focused on identifying and developing opportunities in the evolving energy sector, including renewable energy, energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, Mechanical ESCO solutions, and Energy as a Service (EAAS).

Through its privately held subsidiary, Green Rain Development, the Company is pursuing development opportunities and potential business relationships designed to support the changing energy needs of commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other markets.

Business Development Inquiries

Commercial property owners, businesses, developers, and potential channel partners interested in exploring solar, battery storage, EV charging infrastructure, Mechanical ESCO, or energy-service opportunities are encouraged to contact Green Rain Energy Holdings.

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Green Rain Energy Holdings, Inc.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Green Rain Energy Holdings' business strategy, project development activities, potential Mechanical ESCO opportunities, battery storage and EV charging deployments, anticipated partnerships, project completion targets, and potential energy projects.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Project development and deployment activities m.ay be subject to engineering assessments, feasibility studies, permitting, interconnection, regulatory approvals, financing availability, utility requirements, commercial agreements, construction schedules, and other conditions.

There can be no assurance that any proposed project, partnership, deployment, financing arrangement, or anticipated benefit will be realized within the anticipated timeframe or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Green Rain Energy Holdings undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by applicable law

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