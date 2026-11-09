SEALSQ To Present At Upcoming Investor Conferences

Presentations to Highlight Quantum Security Applications Across Crypto, FinTech, AI Infrastructure and Technology Innovation



SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced that it will present its Quantum Security technology and strategic roadmap at two upcoming investor conferences.

Cantor: Crypto, FinTech, AI & Energy Infrastructure Conference



November 11, 2026

The Ritz-Carlton in Miami Beach, Florida

BMO Capital Markets: Technology and Innovation Leaders Conference



November 12, 2026

InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City

Mr. Moreira will participate in a QUANTUM PANEL at 2:30 am ET. Mr. Moreira will join Jonathan Nguyen-Duy, CTO of Arqit Quantum and Yuping Huang, CEO of Quantum Computing. The panel will be moderated by Harsh Kumar, Quantum & Semis Analyst at BMO Capital Markets



Mr. Moreira will also meet with investors in one-on-one meetings at both events.

During the conferences, SEALSQ will highlight the role of its quantum-resilient security technology in protecting digital assets, financial technologies and AI infrastructure.

Mr. Moreira will provide an update on SEALSQ's“Made in USA Quantum Strategy,” including recent investments in U.S.-based quantum technology companies and the expansion of strategic partnerships aimed at deploying its Quantum Shield QS 7001TM platform across the United States. He will also discuss plans to localize Quantum Shield technology in the United States and support the development of domestic quantum-resilient infrastructure.

About SEALSQ:

SEALSQ is a leading innovator in Post-Quantum Technology hardware and software solutions. Our technology seamlessly integrates Semiconductors, PKI (Public Key Infrastructure), and Provisioning Services, with a strategic emphasis on developing state-of-the-art Quantum Resistant Cryptography and Semiconductors designed to address the urgent security challenges posed by quantum computing. As quantum computers advance, traditional cryptographic methods like RSA and Elliptic Curve Cryptography (ECC) are increasingly vulnerable.

SEALSQ is pioneering the development of Post-Quantum Semiconductors that provide robust, future-proof protection for sensitive data across a wide range of applications, including Multi-Factor Authentication tokens, Smart Energy, Medical and Healthcare Systems, Defense, IT Network Infrastructure, Automotive, and Industrial Automation and Control Systems. By embedding Post-Quantum Cryptography into our semiconductor solutions, SEALSQ ensures that organizations stay protected against quantum threats. Our products are engineered to safeguard critical systems, enhancing resilience and security across diverse industries.

For more information on our Post-Quantum Semiconductors and security solutions, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning SEALSQ Corp and its businesses. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our business strategy, financial performance, results of operations, market data, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include SEALSQ's ability to continue beneficial transactions with material parties, including a limited number of significant customers; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in SEALSQ's filings with the SEC. Risks and uncertainties are further described in reports filed by SEALSQ with the SEC.

SEALSQ Corp is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.