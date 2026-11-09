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Summary Of Tallinna Sadam Webinars


Date: 2026-11-09 09:01:52

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) On 9 November, Tallinna Sadam held webinars for investors where the Chairman of the Management Board Valdo Kalm and the Member of the Management Board CFO Andrus Ait presented unaudited results of the Group for 2026 Q3 and nine months.

Tallinna Sadam would like to thank all participants. The recording of the webinars can be followed up in Estonian and in English language. The presentation is attached to this notice and is also available at the company's web page: .

Angelika Annus
Head of Investor Relations
Tel +372 5649 6230
...

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  • 2026 Q3 Webinar

MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111935227


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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