LPL Financial Welcomes Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC announced today that the financial advisors of Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors have joined LPL Financial's broker-dealer and Registered Investment Advisor (RIA) platforms. The team reported serving approximately $700 million in advisory, brokerage and retirement plan assets* and joins LPL from Cambridge Investment Research Advisors.

Founded by financial advisors Nathan Downs, AIF®, CRC®, MBA, and Cory Thomas, CPFA®, Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors has grown into a nationwide team with its headquarters in Boise, Idaho. The practice also includes wealth advisors Seth Church, Cameron Church, CFP®, Caleb Whalen, Kason Wedel, Dustin Olson and Cory McLeaf. The team is supported by Jenny Louvier, Stephanie Boetjer, Courtney Garrett, Cathy Nonemaker, Madi Sandvik and Deanna Koehler.

Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors traces its beginnings to 2018, when Downs and Thomas came together with the goal of creating a more intentional structure for serving clients and supporting advisors. As additional advisors joined from around the country, the founders developed shared operations and business processes designed to help the collective team work more efficiently and support continued growth.

The firm serves clients at different stages of their financial lives, with particular experience working with technology, healthcare and higher education professionals, as well as business owners. The team's approach starts with understanding the needs and objectives of each household before constructing an individualized financial plan, rather than beginning with a predetermined investment model based primarily on risk tolerance. The firm's broader planning process incorporates investment management and estate planning considerations.

“Our goal is to help give clients clarity about where they are today and where they want to be in five, 10 or 20 years,” said Downs.“That starts by understanding each client's entire financial picture and building a plan specifically around that person or family. We don't believe in starting with a model and asking the client to fit into it. We want the planning, investments and ongoing guidance to reflect their individual goals and circumstances.”

The practice's financial planning process begins with a comprehensive assessment of factors including income, expenses, assets and future aspirations, which the team uses as the foundation for a customized financial plan. The firm's collaborative culture is another important part of its identity. Downs and Thomas described a close-knit environment built around shared operations and a commitment to looking out for the interests of colleagues and clients.

Why Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors Chose LPL

As Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors considered its next stage of growth, the team sought a partner that could help it further optimize its internal business and client experience while adapting alongside the firm's evolving needs. The advisors were particularly attracted to LPL's investments in technology and systems and its willingness to continue evolving its capabilities.

“We saw a company that is taking its investment in the advisor experience seriously and is continually looking at how it can improve,” said Downs.“For a growing firm like ours, having technology and systems that can help us optimize our business and client experience is extremely important. We also wanted confidence that our partner could adapt alongside us over the long term, and we believe LPL is well positioned to do that.”

Thomas added,“We were impressed by LPL's understanding of how the broker-dealer landscape is evolving and how its positioning itself for that future. That gave us confidence that as our own business continues to grow and change, we'll have a partner with the scale and commitment to keep investing alongside us.”

Marc Cohen, chief growth officer at LPL Financial, said,“We're thrilled to welcome Nathan, Cory, and the Sound Foundation team to LPL. What they've built reflects a real commitment to both their advisors and the clients they serve, creating the support and structure for advisors to grow while keeping the client relationship personal. We look forward to providing the resources and capabilities to help them build on that success and continue growing for years to come.”

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About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) is among the fastest growing wealth management firms in the U.S. As a leader in the financial advisor-mediated marketplace, LPL supports more than 32,000 financial advisors and the wealth management practices of approximately 1,100 financial institutions, servicing and custodying approximately $2.6 trillion in brokerage and advisory assets on behalf of approximately 8 million Americans. The firm provides a wide range of advisor affiliation models, investment solutions, fintech tools and practice management services, ensuring that advisors and institutions have the flexibility to choose the business model, services, and technology resources they need to run thriving businesses. For further information about LPL, please visit .

Securities and advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor and broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Sound Foundation Wealth Advisors and LPL Financial are separate entities.

Throughout this communication, the terms“financial advisors” and“advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the“Investor Relations” or“Press Releases” section of our website.

*Value approximated based on asset and holding details provided to LPL from end of year, 2025.

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