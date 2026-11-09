Nordic American Tankers Ltd (NYSE: NAT) - The Tanker Bonanza Continues
Dear shareholders & investors,
I would like to share with you a snapshot of the cash our ships are earning in the current market.
The last 10 spot voyage fixtures of the NAT tankers have an average duration of 60 days with a Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) of about $144,000 per day per vessel.
The highest fixture is $347,000 per day and the lowest is $59,000 per day. These are mainly fixtures related to 4Q 2026. Short term aberrations are expected to continue.
Our cash operating costs are less than $10,000 per day per ship. About 50% of our vessels are currently in the spot market, the balance being employed on solid charters.
Based on the strength of the market for our tankers, I expect that NAT will continue to pay healthy dividends.
Numbers for the third quarter of 2026 will be released on Monday November 30, 2026.
Sincerely,
Herbjorn Hansson
Founder, Chairman & CEO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Contacts:
Bjørn Giæver, CFO
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +1 888 755 8391
Alexander Kihle, Finance Manager
Nordic American Tankers Ltd
Tel: +47 91 724 171
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