Pqsecure Technologies And Carahsoft Partner To Deliver Advanced Post-Quantum Cryptography Solutions To Government Agencies

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Protected Hardware, Validated Software and Cryptographic Security Now Available to the Public Sector

BOCA RATON, Fla. and RESTON, Va., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PQSecure Technologies, a U.S.-based provider of advanced post-quantum cryptography (PQC) hardware, software and cryptographic security solutions, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as PQSecure Technologies' Public Sector distributor, making the company's portfolio of post-quantum cryptographic software libraries, FPGA, ASIC and SoC hardware intellectual property (IP), crypto-agile architectures and Root-of-Trust technologies available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft's reseller partners and The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services Contract contracts.

“Partnering with Carahsoft represents an important milestone in our mission to bring practical, implementation-secure post-quantum cryptography to Government systems,” said Dr. Reza Azarderakhsh, Founder and CEO of PQSecure Technologies.“As Federal agencies accelerate their transition to quantum-resistant security, they need more than standardized algorithms. They need validated, efficient and physically secure cryptographic implementations that can be deployed across software, embedded systems and silicon. Our NIST-validated implementations and U.S. Department of War (DoW) CIO ATLAS Program approvals for PQSecure-Agility and PQSecure-Lib demonstrate our commitment to delivering technologies that meet the evolving requirements of mission-critical Government environments. Through Carahsoft, we can expand access to these capabilities across the Public Sector.”

Comprehensive Quantum-Safe Security Portfolio

PQSecure Technologies provides a portfolio of U.S.-designed cryptographic technologies spanning software, hardware and integrated security architectures, including:



PQSecureTM Software: High-performance post-quantum cryptographic libraries in C, Rust and Assembly for embedded, enterprise, edge and mission-critical systems. Implementations support NIST-standardized PQC algorithms and are optimized for ARM, RISC-V, x86 and additional processor architectures.

PQSecureTM Hardware: Synthesizable cryptographic IP cores and hardware accelerators for FPGA, ASIC and SoC platforms, offering multiple area, power and performance configurations, as well as optional side-channel and fault-injection protections.

PQSecureTM Agility: A crypto-agile hardware and software co-design architecture combining optimized software libraries with hardware acceleration to support flexible migration between cryptographic algorithms and security levels.

PQSecureTM Root of Trust: Foundational security technologies enabling quantum-safe secure boot, firmware authentication, device identity, cryptographic key management, secure updates and hardware-assisted cryptographic operations.

Side-Channel and Fault-Protected Cryptography: Hardware and software implementations incorporating advanced countermeasures, including masking, shuffling, constant-time operations and fault detection to strengthen resistance against physical attacks. PQC Integration and Engineering Services: Specialized support for Government agencies, defense contractors, semiconductor manufacturers and systems integrators deploying post-quantum cryptography across enterprise infrastructure, embedded devices and custom silicon.



NIST Validation and Government Readiness

Select PQSecure cryptographic implementations have been validated under the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program (CAVP), including implementations of NIST-standardized post-quantum cryptographic algorithms.

PQSecure-Agility and PQSecure-Lib have also received approval through the U.S. DoW CIO ATLAS Program, supporting PQSecure Technologies' efforts to deliver implementation-secure, quantum-safe cryptographic technologies for Government applications.

PQSecure Technologies contributes to U.S. Government research and development programs and brings expertise in post-quantum cryptographic engineering, side-channel-resistant implementations, secure embedded systems and advanced semiconductor security. Its solutions are designed to meet the security needs of Government environments across defense, aerospace, space systems, critical infrastructure, operational technology and long-lifecycle embedded platforms.

“As Government agencies prepare for the transition to post-quantum cryptography, access to validated and deployment-ready security technologies is critical,” said Alex Whitworth, Program Executive for Quantum Solutions at Carahsoft.“PQSecure Technologies offers agencies flexible software, hardware and integrated cryptographic solutions. Carahsoft and our reseller partners look forward to helping Public Sector organizations modernize their security infrastructure and prepare for evolving cybersecurity requirements.”

PQSecure Technologies' solutions are available through Carahsoft's TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (571) 662-4771 or .... Learn more about PQSecure Technologies' solutions here.

About PQSecure Technologies

PQSecure Technologies is a U.S.-based cryptographic technology company specializing in post-quantum cryptography, hardware and software cryptographic engineering, and implementation-level security. The company develops cryptographic software, FPGA and ASIC hardware IP, crypto-agile architectures, Root-of-Trust technologies and side-channel-resistant implementations for Government, defense, aerospace, semiconductor and critical infrastructure applications.

PQSecure Technologies is a DARPA performer and develops technologies supporting the transition to quantum-safe security across enterprise, embedded and silicon platforms.

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Quantum Computing, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

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