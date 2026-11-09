Tyson Foods And Allied Beef Company Announce Plans To Establish A Long-Term Partnership To Strengthen Domestic Cattle Supply

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Planned partnership supports Tyson Foods' restoration of second-shift operations at its Amarillo beef facility by summer 2027

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) today announced its intent to establish a new long-term partnership with Allied Beef Company (Allied Beef), a consortium of American ranchers, designed to strengthen the domestic cattle supply chain and support the future of Tyson Foods' beef production. The collaboration would create a direct partnership between Tyson Foods and American ranchers, creating a more economically sustainable model across the supply chain while supporting rancher opportunities and long-term growth.

In anticipation of the partnership, Tyson Foods is moving forward with plans to fully reopen the second production shift at its Amarillo, Texas, beef facility. The company has already begun restoring select second-shift operations and expects the shift to be fully operational by summer 2027.

"The future of our beef business depends on strong partnerships across the supply chain," said Wes Morris, Chief Operating Officer, Tyson Foods. "We're proud to announce our intent to partner with Allied Beef and the American ranchers they represent while continuing to invest in facilities like Amarillo. Together, we plan to strengthen our beef production, creating value for American ranchers, and helping ensure a reliable supply of high-quality beef for customers and consumers."

Allied Beef said the planned partnership represents a meaningful opportunity to create long-term value for American ranchers while strengthening connections across the cattle supply chain. By working directly with Tyson Foods, Allied Beef expects to create new opportunities for ranchers while helping support the continued growth of beef production. Allied Beef looks forward to building a strong, long-term relationship that benefits American ranchers, Tyson Foods and American consumers.

The reopening of the Amarillo second shift will increase production and create significant additional employment opportunities.

Tyson Foods remains committed to investing in the partnerships, infrastructure and workforce needed to meet growing demand for high-quality protein and support the future of beef production for generations to come.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is guided by its core values and unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like FamilyTM and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson®, Jimmy Dean®, Hillshire Farm®, Ball Park®, Wright®, State Fair®, aidells® and ibp®. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the Company is a member of the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 large capitalization indices. It had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the planned partnership with Allied Beef Company and the timing and expected benefits of the reopening of the second production shift at the Amarillo, Texas, beef facility. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated, including the risk factors described in Part I, Item 1A.“Risk Factors” of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 27, 2025. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

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