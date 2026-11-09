Advantive Appoints Mike Barna As Chief Financial Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Experienced finance executive joins as Advantive scales Advantive ONE and expands global operations

Tampa, Florida, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantive, a leading provider of mission-critical software for specialty manufacturing and distribution businesses, today announced the appointment of Mike Barna as Chief Financial Officer.

Barna brings more than two decades of finance and operating leadership across public and private software and data businesses. He joins Advantive from Lone Wolf Technologies, where he served as Chief Financial Officer. Previously, he held leadership roles at CoreLogic, including Segment Operating Executive and CFO of its BUY segment, where he helped drive growth, reshape the business portfolio, and deliver record financial results. Earlier, he held a senior finance role at Information Services Group, supporting the company's path to public-company status through mergers and acquisitions, and led business-unit turnarounds across Europe and Asia Pacific at The Nielsen Company.

Barna joins Advantive as the company enters its next phase of growth and investment. Over the past year, Advantive has brought Advantive ONE, its AI platform for operational intelligence, from vision to commercial availability; further strengthened its leadership team; and expanded its global customer operations to provide consistent, responsive support across markets and time zones. As CFO, Barna will lead financial strategy, planning, and operations as the company scales that investment.

“Mike brings exactly the financial leadership this stage of the company needs,” said Duane George, Chief Executive Officer of Advantive.“He brings the financial rigor and operating perspective we need as we invest in our products, people, and customers. His experience scaling businesses like ours will help us translate investment into lasting value for customers.”

“Advantive has a clear strategy, a differentiated platform in Advantive ONE, and software customers rely on to run their operations,” said Mike Barna, Chief Financial Officer of Advantive.“I look forward to partnering with the team to build on that foundation, invest with discipline, and support the company's next phase of growth.”

“Mike has built and led finance organizations through periods of meaningful growth in software and data businesses,” said Hythem El-Nazer, Co-Managing Partner at TA.“His blend of financial rigor and operating perspective will serve Advantive well as the company executes its strategy.”

About Advantive

Advantive builds the operational software that specialty manufacturing, distribution, and packaging businesses run on. Advantive ONE, the company's AI platform, brings intelligence into the flow of work: workflows built around the jobs teams need to complete, support available in the moment, and data with the right operational context. Advantive's ERP, MES, and SPC products serve more than 7,000 customers in 88 countries. Learn more at advantive.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its five target industries: technology, business services, financial services, healthcare, and consumer. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at ta.com.

About ST6

ST6 is a team of experienced software operating executives who partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.

CONTACT: Kendall Kosek Alloy, on behalf of Advantive...