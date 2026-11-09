Apollo Strengthens Sign-Up Fraud Prevention With IPQS Email Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IPQS helps Apollo expand risk coverage, make more confident sign-up decisions, and protect data quality

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo helps revenue teams of all sizes find and engage prospects through an AI GTM System that brings together data, intelligence and execution. To maintain its reputation as a GTM leader, it is focused on preventing abusive sign-ups without adding unnecessary friction for legitimate customers.

Protecting an Open Platform

Apollo needed enough risk coverage to identify suspicious sign-ups while avoiding an overly aggressive approach that could block good users. Relying on one provider or a consortium-based dataset alone couldn't give its fraud team the depth of visibility it needed.

The company wanted an additional source of email intelligence that could work within its existing fraud models, validate findings from other sources, and support more confident decisions behind the scenes.

Adding IPQS Email Intelligence

Apollo uses IPQS email intelligence as one part of a layered fraud prevention program. IPQS evaluates email validity, reputation, deliverability, first-seen history, recent abuse, and other risk indicators that organizations can incorporate into their own decision models.

Apollo combines IPQS data with internal and third-party signals rather than allowing any single input to determine an outcome. When multiple sources support the same assessment, the fraud team gains more confidence in whether a sign-up should be allowed, challenged, or blocked.

IPQS also expands Apollo's visibility beyond consortium-only data. Broader coverage helps the company assess activity that may not appear in narrower datasets and gives its models more context when evaluating a new account.

The integration remains behind the scenes. Users don't know which IPQS features contribute to Apollo's decisions, making it harder for abusive actors to identify the controls and adjust their behavior to avoid detection.

“Fraud prevention takes broad visibility and multiple layers of intelligence. IPQS expands our coverage and gives us greater confidence in the signals we use to assess sign-up risk.”

Jon F., Head of Fraud Prevention, Apollo

More Confident Sign-Up Decisions

Adding IPQS has helped Apollo strengthen sign-up risk assessments without exposing sensitive decision logic or depending on a single source. Independent validation from IPQS gives the fraud team more confidence in the email intelligence used across its models.

Greater confidence also helps Apollo manage false positives. Better coverage and corroboration make it easier to distinguish suspicious accounts from legitimate users, supporting stronger fraud controls without creating unnecessary challenges during sign-up.

IPQS contributes to a wider business goal as well. Keeping abusive users off the platform helps Apollo protect the accuracy and freshness of its data, preserve deliverability, and maintain a higher-quality environment for customers using the platform as intended.

Fraud Prevention Takes a Layered Approach

Apollo's fraud program reflects a core principle of modern risk management: no single provider, model, or signal can identify every form of abuse. Effective decisions depend on combining broad external intelligence with internal data, behavioral context, and multiple independent sources.

IPQS gives Apollo another layer of visibility where email intelligence can help determine whether a new user presents risk. The result is broader coverage, greater confidence in sign-up decisions, and stronger protection for the data and users at the center of Apollo's platform.

Learn how IPQS Email Verification can help your team assess email risk, prevent account abuse, and reduce friction for legitimate users.

About IPQS

IPQualityScore (IPQS ) provides fraud prevention and digital risk intelligence to more than 3,500 businesses worldwide. Founded in 2011, IPQS analyzes IP addresses, devices, email addresses, phone numbers and behavioral signals to help organizations identify bots, fake accounts, account takeover, payment fraud and online abuse. IPQS supports real-time risk decisions across account creation, authentication, transactions and other digital interactions.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Graham Kahr

IPQS

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