OAAA And Blue Square Alliance Against Hate Unite To Launch Nationwide Out Of Home PSA Campaign

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Industry-wide initiative spearheaded by OAAA Board Member Drew Katz calls on the U.S. out of home industry to donate media space and amplify a powerful message of unity

WASHINGTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today announced a partnership with Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, founded by Robert Kraft, to launch a nationwide public service advertising (PSA) campaign encouraging Americans to stand together against hate. The initiative calls on OAAA members across the country to donate out of home (OOH) advertising inventory, bringing a powerful message of unity and solidarity to communities nationwide.

Built around the blue square, a universal symbol of solidarity in the fight against hate, the campaign delivers a simple but powerful message: "Hate Has No Home Here." The creative will appear across donated billboards, digital screens, transit advertising and other OOH formats, leveraging the industry's national footprint to make the message visible in communities across America.

The initiative has been spearheaded by Drew Katz, CEO of Interstate Outdoor Advertising and a member of OAAA's Board of Directors. A longtime supporter of Blue Square Alliance Against Hate, Katz has donated advertising inventory to the organization's campaigns for years and helped champion the effort to expand that commitment across the broader OOH industry.

"Out of home is the human medium, and at its core is a belief in the power of human connection," said Anna Bager, President and CEO of OAAA. "At a time when our differences can feel more pronounced than what unites us, this campaign is a powerful reminder of our shared humanity. With a presence in communities across America, our industry has a unique opportunity to make that message visible on a national scale. We're proud to partner with Blue Square Alliance Against Hate and mobilize our members to reinforce a simple but important message: hate has no home here."

Founded by Robert Kraft in 2019 to combat the alarming rise in antisemitism, Blue Square Alliance Against Hate has grown into a broader movement dedicated to confronting hatred and intolerance directed at any community. The organization works to make standing against hate a shared American value, bringing people together across backgrounds, beliefs and differences. Its signature blue square serves as a visible symbol of unity and a reminder of the collective responsibility to speak out against hate.

“Hate has no place in our communities, and combating it requires all of us to stand together,” said Robert Kraft, Founder of Blue Square Alliance Against Hate.“By joining forces with the out of home advertising industry, we can bring this message into the everyday lives of millions of Americans. Every billboard is an opportunity to remind someone that they are not alone and that standing against hate is a responsibility we share.”

The partnership builds on the OOH industry's longstanding commitment to supporting public service causes through donated media. From national awareness campaigns to local community initiatives, OOH companies have consistently used their platforms to raise awareness, inspire action and support the public good. This campaign represents an opportunity to build on that legacy by uniting media owners of all sizes behind a shared message and extending its reach into communities throughout the country.

“I've always believed that when you have the ability to make a difference, you have a responsibility to try,” said Drew Katz, CEO of Interstate Outdoor Advertising and OAAA Board Member.“Our industry has a remarkable platform. Every day, we reach millions of people in cities, towns and neighborhoods across America. We can use that platform simply to sell products, or we can also use it to stand for something bigger than ourselves. Standing up against hate should never be controversial. It should be something that unites us. I'm proud to help bring our industry together to make that message impossible to ignore.”

OAAA is encouraging members across all markets to participate by contributing available advertising inventory and displaying the campaign across their networks. Creative assets have been developed for both traditional and digital formats to make participation easy and help maximize the campaign's reach. Together, OAAA and Blue Square Alliance Against Hate aim to demonstrate the collective power of an industry united behind a common purpose, making a message of solidarity visible across America.

OAAA members interested in participating can access campaign creative assets and learn more at oaaa.org/public-service.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA's mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH's essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org.

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