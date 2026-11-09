USO Announces Musician And Army Veteran Craig Morgan As Global Ambassador

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Country music star and U.S. Army Reserve soldier partners with USO to support service members and their families

Arlington, VA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The USO is proud to announce Craig Morgan, country music hitmaker and U.S. Army Reserve soldier, as its newest Global Ambassador.

Morgan will be making his first appearance as a Global Ambassador at the America250 x USO Celebration of Service event on Veterans Day at The Coca-Cola Company's Atlanta Office Campus.

Joining the event for an evening of reflection, recognition and celebration, Morgan will also perform live for those in attendance, including soldiers from Fort Benning and their families.

Morgan has actively championed the USO for 24 years, visiting 56 bases in 18 countries, and entertaining nearly 55,000 troops. He's joined 12 USO tours overseas, including visits to Germany, Japan, Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq. Most recently, he joined a USO tour in the Middle East to provide live entertainment and help uplift those who serve. In 2006, Morgan was also awarded the USO Merit Award for his support of service members and their families.

“It is one of my greatest honors to have been selected by the USO to serve alongside them as a Global Ambassador,” shares Morgan.“For over two decades I've been privileged to play a role in lifting up our men and women in uniform, and their families, through the USO's vast reach around the world. I am now proud to deepen my involvement in a new capacity. It's a responsibility I don't take lightly, and I can't wait to continue the mission of strengthening the well-being of our nation's finest. Until they all come home.”

Having served for nearly two decades in the Army and Army Reserve, Morgan understands firsthand the pressures that can come with military service. As a USO Global Ambassador, he will dedicate his time to providing connection through music, lived experience, and helping to strengthen the well-being of service members, wherever duty takes them.

Photos: Craig Morgan with the USO Through the Years.

"We're so excited to welcome Craig as a USO Global Ambassador after more than 20 years of supporting the USO," said Jennifer Passey, USO Vice President of Communications. "As a service member himself, Craig understands what military life is like and how meaningful these moments of connection can be. We're incredibly grateful for the way he continues to give back through his music and for his genuine appreciation for those who serve."

Newly named as a USO Global Ambassador, Morgan joins an impressive list of entertainers who have dedicated their time to giving back to our nation's Armed Forces, ranging from the indomitable Bob Hope to Toby Keith, all positively impacting the military community and leaving a legacy at the USO.

Singer, author (God, Family, Country), TV/Film star (The Pirate King, Beyond The Edge, The Ballad of Davy Crockett, Craig's World, After The Storm, Morgan Family Strong, All Access Outdoors, Rizzoli & Isles, Army Wives), and soldier Craig Morgan is best known as a country music hitmaker who has amassed more than 2.5 billion career streams and charted over 25 songs on Billboard. With signature hits including“Redneck Yacht Club,”“Almost Home,”“International Harvester,”“Soldier,”“That's What I Love About Sunday,” and his faith-filled tribute,“The Father, My Son, and the Holy Ghost,” the multi-faceted entertainer's music has formed the soundtrack to our lives for over two decades. He received one of country music's highest honors when he was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008.

Morgan recently released My Country, a musical celebration of our great nation as well as the genre that speaks to the soul of its people. Morgan's 11-song album - My Country (BBR Music Group / BMG Nashville) - displays his unwavering patriotism for the Stars and Stripes with songs like“Long May You Wave” and honors his late friend, Toby Keith, with a passionate and personal cover of“American Soldier.”

Morgan will join a group of other distinguished USO Global Ambassadors, all lending their time, talent and platforms to inspire communities to stand behind our service members and their families:

Wilmer Valderrama, actor, producer, activist and author

Vanessa Lachey, television personality, host and actress

Regan Hutsell, Miss America 2027

Aaron Jones, NFL running back, pro bowl athlete and community advocate

Vince Wilfork, NFL Hall of Famer, two-time Super Bowl Champion and five-time pro bowl athlete

Tyler Florence, acclaimed chef, television host and restauranteur

David Boreanaz, actor, director and producer

Carla Hall, chef, author and television host

About the USO:

The USO is the leading nonprofit dedicated to strengthening the well-being of the people serving in America's military and their families. Since 1941, the USO has been by the side of service members throughout their military service. Impactful support is provided through our 260+ locations around the world, a robust care package delivery program, entertainment, military spouse and youth programming, and much more, all made possible by dedicated donors, corporate partners, volunteers and staff. To learn more and support our critical mission around the globe, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

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