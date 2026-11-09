Advancing Multi‐Domain Operations: ARA Introduces Mission‐Ready Innovations At I/ITSEC

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Orlando, FL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will showcase its latest solutions for multi-domain operations at the Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (I/ITSEC) Nov. 30–Dec. 3 in Orlando.

ARA delivers mission‐focused technologies that enhance training, mission planning, and operational effectiveness. At I/ITSEC, ARA will demonstrate how it moves capabilities beyond research and development into operational use, supporting defense department priorities including artificial intelligence integration, autonomy, contested logistics, and threat resilience.

In Booth 1293, ARA will feature technologies and capabilities aligned with its 2026 conference theme:“Field‐Ready Training. Mission‐Ready Impact.​ Innovative Solutions for Multi‐Domain Ops​.”

Key focus areas include:



Virtual Environments

Immersive Training

Mission Planning Artificial Intelligence and Autonomy

ARA has extensive experience advancing emerging technologies, from early development to successful real-world deployment, bridging innovation and field-ready capability through strong partnerships. This experience aligns with the defense department's efforts to rapidly transition new technologies into operational environments, ensuring technologies evolve quickly, effectively, and with the warfighter in mind.

I/ITSEC is the world's largest event dedicated to modeling, simulation, and training. Hosted by the National Training & Simulation Association, the conference brings together professionals from defense, industry, and academia to explore the technologies shaping future operational readiness. More information is available at

JOIN US

Booth 1293

CONTACT

...

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,000 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

Attachment

I/ITSEC 2026

CONTACT: Applied Research Associates, Inc....