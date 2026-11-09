Richard Haddox Named General Manager Of Gray Media's WLIO And WOHL In Lima

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray Media today named Richard Haddox as the new General Manager of WLIO and WOHL in Lima, Ohio, effective November 16th.

Richard brings 42 years of experience in the television broadcast industry, including 11 years as General Manager of KAUZ News Channel 6, the CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he has served since November 2015. He began his career in 1984 and has held roles in news, production, marketing, and sales. Richard attended Indiana State and Midwestern State University.









About Gray Media:

Gray Media, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. We are the nation's largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets. We serve 117 full-power television markets that collectively reach approximately 37% of US television households. The portfolio includes 78 markets with the top-rated television station and 101 markets with the first and/or second highest rated television station in average all-day ratings across the 116 of such markets that were measured by Nielsen in 2025. We also own the largest Telemundo Affiliate group with 46 markets and Gray Digital Media, a full-service digital agency offering national and local clients digital marketing strategies with the most advanced digital products and services. Our additional media properties include video production companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Media Group, and PowerNation Studios, and studio production facilities Assembly Atlanta and Third Rail Studios.

Gray Contact:

Sandy Breland, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, 404-266-8333

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