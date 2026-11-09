MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Woodland Hills company outlines its focus on experienced service, client education and clear communication for precious metals purchases and eligible Gold IRA transactions

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Limitless Metals is highlighting its team's experience, client service commitments and Gold IRA services heading into 2027. The company's priorities include explaining the purchasing process, providing transaction-specific information and supporting communication from initial inquiries through delivery or applicable storage arrangements.

According to Limitless Metals, its team brings more than 25 years of combined industry experience across its members' professional backgrounds. The company applies that experience to discussions about physical precious metals, product choices and the steps involved in eligible self-directed precious metals IRA transactions.

The company's client commitments center on providing product details and pricing before purchase, explaining transaction documentation and identifying the separate roles of the dealer, custodian and storage provider. Its approach to Gold IRA value emphasizes helping clients understand what their proposed purchase includes, together with applicable account and storage arrangements.

Limitless Metals maintains online educational resources, including a learning center, market-news articles and a Gold IRA guide addressing rollovers, account rules and costs. These resources form part of the company's approach to answering questions about physical-metals purchases and eligible IRA transactions.

The company supports two transaction paths: direct purchases of physical precious metals and purchases through eligible self-directed retirement accounts. Direct purchases involve delivery arrangements, while IRA transactions involve a separate custodian and applicable depository arrangements. Account opening, funding and storage requirements depend on the selected providers and the transaction.

As part of its product offering heading into 2027, Limitless Metals also offers exclusive 2027 Lunar Year of the Goat gold and silver coins. Customers can obtain information about available denominations, specifications and pricing from the company. Availability and transaction terms are confirmed at purchase; eligibility for an IRA must be confirmed for the specific product and account.

Limitless Metals' public company-information resources describe its services and purchasing processes. The company also provides a point of contact for existing clients with questions about their holdings or a potential future sale. Any resale transaction is subject to a current quote and applicable terms.

About Limitless Metals

Limitless Metals is a precious metals dealer based at 21550 Oxnard St, 3rd Floor, Woodland Hills, CA 91367, serving customers across the United States. The company offers physical precious metals and assistance with eligible self-directed precious metals IRA transactions. Company information is available at limitlessmetals.com.

Media Contact

Limitless Metals

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