Schouw & Co. Share Buy-Back Programme, Week 45 2026
|Trading day
| No. of
shares
| Average
price
| Amount
DKK
|Accumulated until 30 October 2026
|561,611
|723.75
|406,464,734
|Monday, 2 November 2026
|830
|834.00
|692,220
|Tuesday, 3 November 2026
|820
|830.00
|680,600
|Wednesday, 4 November 2026
|850
|841.00
|714,850
|Thursday, 5 November 2026
|850
|840.50
|714,425
|Friday, 6 November 2026
|838
|874.00
|732,410
|In the period 2 November 2026 - 6 November 2026
|4,188
|843.96
|3,534,505
|Accumulated until 6 November 2026
|565,799
|724.64
|409,999,239
|Following the above transactions, Schouw & Co. holds a total of 2,863,592 treasury shares corresponding to 11.45% of the total share capital of 25,000,000 shares.
The above transactions conclude the share buy-back programme outlined in Company Announcements no. 59 of 18 December 2025 and no. 48 of 14 August 2026.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, telephone number +45 86 11 22 22
Attachments
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2026-11-09 FBM26-69 SBB-w45 ENG
SBB2026 Week 45
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