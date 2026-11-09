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Coop Pank AS Own Shares Acquisition Transactions


Date: 2026-11-09 09:01:49

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Coop Pank AS (the Bank ) announces that during the period 02.11.2026 – 08.11.2026, it has acquired the company's own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR)
02.11.2026 7,339 2.37500000
03.11.2026 41,215 2.38500000
04.11.2026 571 2.38500000
05.11.2026 41,215 2.39000000
06.11.2026 41,215 2.37500000


Bank is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company's general meeting of shareholders held on 8 April 2026, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board and Management Board. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Coop Bank ́s investor website.

Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: 5160 231
E-mail: ...

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 240,600 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises over 330 stores.


MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111935202


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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