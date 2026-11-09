People Of Playtm Announces Winners Of 2026 Toy & Game Innovation Excellence Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ashley Eckstein Hosts "The Force of Play," a TAGIE Celebration Kicking off the 50th Anniversary of Star Wars

CHICAGO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- People of PlayTM (POP), a division of The Toy AssociationTM, revealed the winners of the 19th annual Toy & Game Innovation Excellence (TAGIE®) Awards during a ceremony held November 6 at Joe's Live Concert Venue in Rosemont, IL. The event honored the inventors, designers, suppliers, retailers, marketers, and PR teams whose creativity, passion, and collaboration continue to shape and inspire the global toy and game industry.

This year's event also brought attendees to a galaxy far, far away to kick off the 50th anniversary of Star Wars. Themed“The Force of Play,” the evening was hosted by Ashley Eckstein, actress, entrepreneur, founder of Her Universe, and the original voice of beloved Star Wars character Ahsoka Tano. In recognition of the iconic franchise's milestone anniversary in 2027, guests received specially created commemorative coins featuring the Star Wars 50th anniversary emblem on one side and the TAGIE Awards logo on the other.

The celebration also included a special video message from Dave Filoni, President and Chief Creative Officer of Lucasfilm Ltd., who thanked the toy industry for its years of support and for helping bring the Star Wars galaxy into the hands of fans around the world.

“The TAGIE Awards are a celebration of the creativity, passion, and collaboration that make the toy and game industry so extraordinary,” said Robb LaFlamme, Director of Hardlines at Disney Parks Retail and Development and Chairman of the TAGIE Awards Committee.“This year's theme, 'The Force of Play,' takes on special meaning as we kick off the 50th anniversary of Star Wars, a franchise that has sparked imaginations and inspired generations through the power of storytelling and play. It's a wonderful reminder of the lasting impact a single idea can have, and a fitting tribute to the innovators we're honoring tonight. Congratulations to all of the finalists and winners!”

Winners were determined by a public vote by consumers and the industry. The 2026 TAGIE Award winners are listed below:

Honorees:



Lifetime Achievement Award: Pleasant Rowland, founder of American Girl Industry Game Changer Award: Elan Lee & Matthew Inman, co-founders of Exploding Kittens

Award Winners:



Toy Innovator of the Year - Ages 0 - 13: Alex Wilde, Cody Hampton, & Jessica Kaups for Disney: Batuu Adventure Buddies, Ewok

Toy Innovator of the Year - Ages 13+: Goliath's Clickeez Team for Clickeez Series 3: Bubble Pops

Game Innovator of the Year - Ages 0 - 13: Joe Barron, Sophia Ricciardi, David Yakos, Brady Peterson, Danielle Standring, & Grant Lyon for Cross the Line

Game Innovator of the Year - Ages 13+: The Spin Master Games Team with Inventors Don Ullman & Bob Driscoll for Murder Phone, Rubik's Rush and Jumanji Ultimate Level Electronic Board Game

Licensed Product Innovator of the Year: KAYOU for KPop Demon Hunters Collectible Trading Cards

Young Innovator of the Year: Bryce Mikolajczak for Cell Quest

Most Innovative Designer of the Year - Art & Visuals: Matthew Inman & the Exploding Kittens Team for Dead Therapist

Most Innovative PR & Marketing Team of the Year: Amanda Rubinos Luna & Ali Way for Disney Lorcana: Curator's Collection, Heroines Edition - A Disney Park & Disney Store Exclusive

Sales Innovator of the Year: Tyler Williams & the ZB Designs Sales Team for Wigglitz Most Innovative Partner of the Year: Bang Zoom Design Ltd. for Peekimo, Bitzee Interactive Aquarium, & PAW Patrol Megasaurus Dino Vehicle

During the event, JoAnn McLaughlin, Senior Vice President of Licensed Product Design & Development at Disney Consumer Products, and Brad Schoeneberg, Vice President of Vertical Product Design and Development at Disney Parks Retail and Development, delivered welcome remarks. This year's awards were sponsored by Disney (Presenting Sponsor), Duracell, Kickstarter, Hasbro, Mattel, University Games, Longshore Ltd., Super Impulse, KenKen, Nextoy, The Play Makers, Backdrop.com, Brown Creative, Baby Paper, and Design Edge.

Founded in 2008, the TAGIEs celebrate the outstanding achievements of toy and game industry leaders from around the world. The awards ceremony takes place annually in the fall in conjunction with People of Play's annual POP Week (November 5 to 8 in Rosemont, IL), including the Global Inventor Pitch & Innovation Conference, Young Inventor Challenge, and Chicago Toy & Game Fair.

About People of PlayTM peopleofplay.com

People of Play (POP), a division of The Toy AssociationTM, leads the global toy and game industry in promoting innovation, creativity, and connectivity. A one-stop source of community for industry professionals, aspiring inventors, and people of all ages who love to play, People of Play hosts a play platform packed with resources and connection points as well as a wide range of events including the Chicago Toy & Game (CHITAG) Fair, the Toy & Game International Excellence (TAGIEs) Awards, the Young Inventor Challenge, the Toy & Game Inventor Pitch and Innovation Conference, Thought Leaders Summit, Toy Takedown and more.

About The Toy AssociationTM toyassociation.org / toyfoundation.org / peopleofplay.com / thegeniusofplay.org / playsafe.org

Founded in 1916, The Toy AssociationTM, Inc. is the business trade association representing all businesses involved in creating and delivering toys and youth entertainment products for kids of all ages. The Toy Association leads the health and growth of the U.S. toy industry, which has an annual U.S. economic impact of $155.7 billion, and its roughly 900 members drive the annual $42 billion U.S. domestic toy market. The Toy Association serves as the industry's voice on the developmental benefits of play and promotes play's positive impact on childhood development. The organization has a long history of leadership in toy safety, having helped develop the first comprehensive toy safety standard more than 40 years ago, and remains committed to working with medical experts, governments, consumers, and the industry on ongoing programs to ensure safe and fun play.

As a global leader, The Toy Association produces the world-renowned Toy FairTM in New York City; hosts marketplace activities at The Toy Building in Los Angeles; engages in state, federal, and international advocacy on behalf of its members; supports the inventor and design community through People of PlayTM and its numerous assets and events, including the consumer-facing Chicago Toy & Game Fair; sustains the Canadian Toy Association; acts as secretariat for the International Council of Toy Industries and International Toy Industry CEO Roundtable; and chairs the committee that reviews and revises America's widely emulated ASTM F963 toy safety standard. The Toy Association's philanthropic arm is The Toy FoundationTM, a 501 (c)(3) children's charity that acts as the uniting force for the collective philanthropy of the toy industry. To date, The Toy Foundation has delivered the joy of play to 33 million children in need worldwide.

Contact:

Madelyn Jones

919.923.3259

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