Ealixir Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

MIAMI, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) (“Ealixir” or the“Company”), a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management, today reported its unaudited financial results for the three-month and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2026.

“The third quarter saw the continued progress on our core proprietary technology platforms,” said Eleonora Ramondetti, Chief Executive Officer of Ealixir.“In September 2026, we began implementing GINA (“Global Identity Network Architecture”), our proprietary operating system, for our content removal services. Together with EALUMINATE, GINA is designed to provide us a single platform for analysis, delivery and client management as we move toward our next stage of growth. As we implement these business drivers, we expect to build a strong foundation for scalable growth across markets and to drive value for our shareholders.”

Q3 2026 Operational Highlights



Advanced development of its proprietary technology platform, EALUMINATE. EALUMINATE is Ealixir's core engine for reputation analysis that powers RepuTrust and Ealixir's digital identity solutions.

Began operational implementation of GINA, Ealixir's proprietary operating system designed to centralize data, analysis, commercial activities, operational workflows, reporting and client management. Early implementation began in September 2026 with the Company's online content removal services, and we expect additional service offerings will be integrated into the platform progressively. Built Ealixir's media and communications presence through the Affaritaliani initiative, under which the Company oversees editorial and advertising activities for the Rome and Lazio section of one of Italy's leading digital news platforms. The 24-month initiative began in June 2026, and expansion into additional markets, including Milan, remains under evaluation by Affaritaliani and Ealixir.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (“Q3 2026”)

Revenue increased 7% to $1.0 million in Q3 2026, compared to $0.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 (“Q3 2025”), which represents an increase of 18% sequentially from $0.86 million for the three months ended June 30, 2026 (“Q2 2026”). For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, revenue increased 19% to $2.7 million compared to $2.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, while net income was $0.11 million compared to $0.03 million in the prior-year period. Third-quarter revenue growth was primarily driven by increased ancillary services revenue, while growth for the nine-month period reflected higher revenue from both removal and ancillary services.

Gross profit for Q3 2026 was $0.78 million, or 77% of revenue, compared to $0.77 million, or 81% of revenue, in Q3 2025. The increase in gross profit reflected higher revenue, partially offset by increased cost of sales which grew faster than revenue and reduced the gross margin.

Total operating expenses for Q3 2026 decreased 3% to $0.56 million, compared to $0.57 million in Q3 2025. The decrease was due to lower general and administrative expenses partially offset by higher advertising and marketing expenses.

Net income for Q3 2026 was $0.21 million, compared to net income of $0.22 million in Q3 2025. The prior-year quarter included a $26,651 gain on forgiveness of debt with no corresponding gain in Q3 2026.

About Ealixir Inc.

Ealixir Inc. (OTCID: EAXR) is a digital identity infrastructure company specializing in online reputation management. Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ealixir helps individuals, executives, professional organizations, and SMBs take control of how they are represented across the information ecosystem that shapes public perception in the age of AI.

Ealixir offers an integrated suite of solutions spanning the full lifecycle of digital reputation management, including content removal, compliance database remediation, narrative development, crisis management, editorial publishing, monitoring and reporting. The Company's proprietary process enables the lawful removal and correction of harmful online content across search results, news archives, compliance databases, and social platforms. Ealixir is expanding its technology capabilities to deliver more scalable, data-driven solutions for managing digital identity in an increasingly AI-influenced information environment.

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Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements generally include words such as“believe,”“may,”“will,”“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,”“should,”“would,”“plan,”“future,”“outlook,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends. These statements are based on various assumptions, identified or not, and on the current expectations of the Company's management. They are not predictions of actual performance. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. These factors include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to sustain growth or achieve profitability, potential expenses surpassing revenues, and potential legal and regulatory costs associated with expanding its services in various geopolitical locations. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is impossible to predict how they may affect the Company. If changes occur, the Company's business, financial condition, and operating results may vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

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Ealixir Inc.

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