Healthex Is Among The First Consumer Health Apps To Support Mychart Central's Community Authorization For Single-Login Access To Epic Records

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Individuals can now sign in once with their Epic ID to access and share records from their linked health systems and build a more complete health history in HealthEx Wallet

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEx today announced it is now live with support for MyChart Central's community authorization, letting patients bring together records from the Epic health systems linked to their account in a single step. HealthEx, an Individual Access Services (IAS) Provider under the Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA), is among the first consumer platforms to offer the feature, which is currently available to any participating TEFCA IAS apps. HealthEx and Epic jointly presented a prototype of this functionality at HIMSS in August 2026.

“Patients often receive care across multiple Epic health systems, and MyChart Central's community authorization lets them connect all of those records with a single sign-in,” said Priyanka Agarwal, MD, MBA, co-founder and CEO of HealthEx.“That makes it easier for patients to bring their health history together in one place and share it with the providers, health plans, digital health apps, or AI platforms they trust.”

“People shouldn't have to pick between convenient access or control of their sensitive data,” said Tarab Ansari, patient experience policy lead at Epic.“MyChart Central's community authorization does both: one sign-in, one consent, and the patient stays in control. It's their data, and they decide where it goes.”

MyChart Central's community authorization turns separate logins into one, providing the following capabilities:



One sign-in - When patients connect an Epic health system through HealthEx, they can choose to sign in with their Epic ID, and approve data sharing on MyChart Central. With a passkey, they can do it without remembering a password.

One consent, many organizations - Patients can use MyChart Central to authorize data sharing from multiple linked healthcare organizations in a single workflow. HealthEx then connects to each one with no further steps. Records ready on return - Each health system that the patient chooses to share data with appears already connected when the patient returns to HealthEx.



Once a user uses HealthEx to access their Epic records, these records join the rest of the patient's history in HealthEx Wallet, giving digital health partners a fuller picture with fewer steps.

Community authorization is available today at Epic health systems participating in MyChart Central. The launch is the latest step in HealthEx's work to simplify how patients connect their records, following identity verification and configurable welcome screens that remove steps for partners.

To learn more, visit healthex.io.

About HealthEx

HealthEx is the trusted platform that empowers individuals, and their agents, to work intelligently with personal health context to power seamless, consumer-centric health experiences. With their consent, individuals bring their verified identity and unified clinical history into the experiences partner organizations build on HealthEx through a single integration. Individuals connect once, and that foundation travels with them, ready to share with the care teams, AI platforms, health plans, and health apps they choose. HealthEx is committed to a future where health data and personal context move seamlessly and responsibly, always on the individual's terms. Learn more at healthex.io, and see how HealthEx protects health data at the HealthEx Privacy Center.

Epic, MyChart, and MyChart Central are trademarks of Epic Systems Corporation.

Media Contact:

Roger Villareal

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