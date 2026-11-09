Onemednet Reports $18.76 Million In Year-To-Date Of Contracted Bookings And Publishes“Onemednet By The Numbers” Growth Recap

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Contracted Demand Now Stands at Nearly 14 Times Full-Year 2025 Bookings, with Roughly Half of 2026 Contracts from New Customers

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneMedNet Corporation (Nasdaq: ONMD) (“OneMedNet,” the“Company,”“we,”“us” or“our”), a leading provider of First-Party (Direct-from-Source) regulatory decision-grade, AI-driven Real-World Data (RWD), today announced that bookings reached approximately $18.76 million year-to-date as of November 6, 2026, of which $1.388 million has been converted to revenue through September 30, 2026.

The announcement accompanies the release of“OneMedNet by the Numbers,” a growth recap summarizing the Company's commercial and operational trajectory, drawn from the Company's November 6, 2026 financial outlook, prior public disclosures, and SEC filings. The full infographic is available at #by-the-numbers.







“Our strategy is working,” said Aaron Green, President & CEO of OneMedNet.“We have focused on building strong relationships with industry leaders that already hold contracts across pharma and foundational AI, streamlining the contracting process and reducing our time to booking. Our platform allows us to deliver multi-modal data at the scale these customers require. The numbers in this recap are the result of our execution.”

About OneMedNet Corporation

OneMedNet Corporation is revolutionizing Real-World Data (RWD) through its iRWDTM platform, delivering regulatory decision-grade, AI-ready datasets that include de-identified medical imaging alongside comprehensive clinical records. With a network spanning more than 2,300 sites and encompassing over 90 million patient journeys and 270 million studies, OneMedNet serves life sciences companies, medical device manufacturers, AI developers, and other innovators seeking high-quality, compliant healthcare data. The Company's platform supports applications ranging from drug development and regulatory submissions to foundational AI model training.

Learn more at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our preliminary results for the third quarter of 2026, our revenue outlook for the fourth quarter of 2026, our ability to convert bookings into recognized revenue, the timing of revenue recognition, and statements generally about our products, plans and strategies. Bookings are an operational metric, and there can be no assurance that bookings will convert into recognized revenue in the amounts or on the timeline anticipated.

Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to our ability to change the direction of OneMedNet; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; the competitive environment of our business; the timing of customer acceptance and data delivery; and the other risks described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.

OneMedNet Contacts:

Michael Wong, VP Marketing

Email:...

SOURCE: ONEMEDNET CORPORATION

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at