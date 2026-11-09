Ngrnd Gold Protocol Surpasses 400,000 Verified Participants And 10 Million Completed Activities In First 90 Days

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) World Gold Council and Boston Consulting Group Identify Up to US$700B in Latent Demand for Digital Gold as nGRND Gold Protocol's Staking & Rewards Ecosystem Grows

Road Town, BVI, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nGRND Gold Protocol today announced that its Staking & Rewards Ecosystem, launched on August 6, 2026, has achieved 400,000 verified Participants in its first 90 days. Participants have completed over 10 million engagement activities as they learn, play, and participate in other opportunities to support the growth of Digital Gold.







Digital gold is becoming a bigger part of the global financial conversation. A report published on October 19, 2026 by the World Gold Council and Boston Consulting Group identified up to US$700 billion in long-term latent demand for digital gold, while the Financial Times highlighted the market's rapid growth.

nGRND Gold Protocol takes a different approach: verified gold that stays in the ground, known as Preserved Gold, and a Web3 ecosystem that rewards meaningful participation.

Across eight Participation Streams (Governance, Impact, Play, Learn, Advocate, Refer, Wellbeing and Agent), Participants can complete educational activities, games, referrals and partner programs. Eligible Participants may qualify for a portion of the Ecosystem's growing Reward Pool, which currently stands at more than USD $351,000. The first Rewards issuance is currently scheduled for the end of the first quarter of 2027, with issuances planned each quarter thereafter. Eligible Rewards are intended to be paid in stablecoins such as USDC or USDT, subject to rules and qualifications, rather than in newly issued native tokens, which can add to supply and potential selling pressure, subject to applicable laws, program terms and qualifications. Rewards are not guaranteed.

NGRND drives the participation. Stablecoins provide the Rewards.

GAMEE, Predictfully, Astra Nova, Agoracom, Hivebox, Wallet V and others are part of the growing Participation Stream partner network. Through partner Dynamic Soulbound Token (DSBT) digital passports, verified Participants can access qualifying activities on partner platforms, where available, and in the nGRND Gold Protocol Staking & Rewards Ecosystem.

nGRND Gold Protocol is inviting additional Web3 communities to become Participation Stream Partners and introduce their users to digital gold, Preserved Gold and new opportunities to engage and potentially earn Rewards.

The nGRND Gold Protocol builds knowledge, community and participation. The planned nGRND Gold Token is a separate real-world asset initiative intended to represent legally defined rights associated with eligible, verified gold preserved in the ground. It is distinct from the NGRND utility token and is subject to verification, legal structuring and regulatory requirements.

That completes the vision: learn about digital gold, engage with its community, and potentially explore ownership of tokenized Preserved Gold when and where available. Participation does not itself confer gold ownership or guarantee token access.

Get Grounded. Be Part of What's Next.

As the Ecosystem continues to grow, the nGRND Gold Protocol will be launching its NGRND token, under which greater staking can increase a Participant's Reward Level, as well as expanding Streaming Partners and Participation Activities.

nGRND Inc., the parent of the nGRND Gold Protocol, is planning the launch of nGRND Gold Tokens, commodity-backed virtual assets, where one nGRND Gold Token is backed by one ounce of Preserved Gold.

Individuals interested in digital gold, and Web3 communities interested in becoming Participation Stream Partners, can find more information at



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nGRND Gold Protocol combines blockchain technology, Preserved Gold and a participation-driven Staking & Rewards Ecosystem

Through its Dynamic Soulbound Token technology and growing network of Participation Stream Partners, the ecosystem is designed to enable Participants to engage in activities, earn Reward Points, build Reward Levels and participate across an expanding network of Web3 experiences.

The nGRND Gold Protocol's dual treasury is supported by verified in-ground Preserved Gold and opportunities associated with Alternative Land Use Monetization and measured ESG & SDG impact.

Learn more at nGRND.io

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