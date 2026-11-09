ASDS Members Elected New Leaders To Take Office At The 2026 ASDS Annual Meeting

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Each year, dermatologic surgeons participate in the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery's election to vote for new leaders. The newly elected members for the Office of Vice President and Board of Directors began their terms at the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 6.

Schaumburg, IL, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is pleased to announce the results of its 2026 Election. ASDS members voted for the Office of Vice President, three members of the Board of Directors and a Nominating Committee member.

New leadership terms began at the Annual Membership Meeting on Friday, Nov. 6 during the ASDS Annual Meeting in San Diego, California, where outgoing President Kavita Mariwalla, MD, shared the organization's successes over the past year and discussed leadership's vision for the future. Members elected to serve as officers and directors of the Society serve in the same office of the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Association (ASDSA) for the same tenure.

2026-27 Officers:

President - Deirdre Hooper, MD

President-Elect - Eric F. Bernstein, MD, MSE

Vice President - David Ozog, MD

Secretary - Nazanin Saedi, MD

Treasurer - Anna Bar, MD

Immediate Past President - Kavita Mariwalla, MD

Office of Vice President

The Vice President will ascend to President-Elect in 2027–28 and to President in 2028–29.

David Ozog, MD; Detroit, Michigan -“ Having served on the Board since 2023, I have seen up close how this organization punches above its weight in the house of medicine - large enough to drive policy and educational change, and small enough to act with the speed our specialty requires. I am looking forward to extending that work and, over the coming four-year arc, help prepare our Society for what is unquestionably the most transformative decade procedural dermatology has faced. The patient remains the center of every decision I have made over 25 years of Mohs and reconstructive practice, in monthly pro bono scar clinics for underserved patients and in the training of the more than 30 Mohs fellows who now lead programs across the country. That sacred trust earned through evidence, expertise and unhurried judgment must anchor every position ASDS takes in the years ahead, including:



Artificial intelligence and the procedural moat.

Scope of practice in an AI era.

Advocacy and reimbursement.

Education that meets the moment. Innovation and equity, together.”

Board of Directors

The new members of the Board of Directors will serve a three-year term from 2025–28.

Elizabeth Billingsley, MD; Hershey, Pennsylvania -“The role of a Board Member is to help maintain the strengths, reputation and integrity of the organization while fostering and supporting ideas for growth and innovation. I would advocate for continuing to advance and expand the excellent educational opportunities and to recruit more members who may not be aware of all ASDS has to offer. I also believe strongly that the future is in our youngest members, and we need to capture their energy, enthusiasm, creativity and initiative to continue to grow even further. I look forward to the opportunity to serve as a Board Member and to help ASDS continue towards future success.”

Rebecca Kazin, MD; North Bethesda, Maryland -“I believe ASDS plays a vital role in advocating for dermatologic surgeons and safeguarding the future of our specialty. Through its advocacy efforts, the organization has defended appropriate reimbursement and championed patient safety. I am committed to continuing this work and advocating for the critical issues facing dermatologic surgery. ASDS should be the premier provider of education in dermatologic surgery and optimize technology to scale those offerings. I will bring thoughtful leadership, fresh ideas and practical solutions to support our members while advancing innovative, cutting-edge educational tools. I understand that it is through unity, vision and a shared dedication to excellence that we can rise above challenges.”

Seaver Soon, MD; San Diego, California -“Since my training, I have recognized the importance of ASDS in advancing our specialty and in defining and advocating for the highest standards of patient-centered care. Ensuring that we engage the next generation of dermatologic surgeons, with the patient expectations and challenges unique to their era of technological connectedness, will be critical to our continued success. As both a private practice and former academic clinician, I have a lived experience that bridges diverse practice environments. I understand the clinical and operational challenges facing dermatologists today and will work to help ASDS continue to provide meaningful resources and advocacy for its members.

Nominating Committee

The new member of the Nominating Committee will serve a three-year term from 2026–29.

David Laub, MD; Mill Valley, California -“I care very much about ASDS and the critical role it plays in shaping the future of dermatologic surgery. With over 30 years in practice, I understand the realities facing dermatologic surgeons today. Some of these issues include: the changing perception of our profession, rising costs, increasing administrative complexity, technological changes and shrinking reimbursements. To address these challenges, it is essential to select leaders with experience, integrity, adaptability and resilience, ensuring they are collaborative and forward-thinking.”

Resident Representatives to the Boards of Directors

The appointed Resident Representative to the ASDS and ASDSA Boards of Directors serves a two-year term from 2026-28, providing input and guidance related to expanding outreach and services to dermatology residents. The Board of Directors will choose this member at its meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

The complete 2026-27 ASDS / ASDSA Boards of Directors can be viewed at asds.net/Board-of-Directors.

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About the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery

The American Society for Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) is the largest specialty organization exclusively representing dermatologic surgeons who have the unique training and experience required to treat the health, function and beauty of patients' skin, hair and nails. ASDS members are pioneers in the field, often involved in clinical studies that substantiate popular procedures to revitalize and repair skin, enhance skin care devices and improve standard techniques. Dermatologic surgeons are also experts in skin cancer prevention, detection and treatment. As the incidence of skin cancer rises, dermatologic surgeons are committed to spreading sun safety awareness to minimize the life-threatening effects of this disease. For more information, visit asds.net.

For physician news, follow ASDS Members on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and LinkedIn.

For patient education, follow ASDS Skin MD on Facebook, X (Twitter), Instagram, Threads, YouTube and TikTok.

Locate a dermatologic surgeon in your area: asds.net/find

CONTACT: Katie Allodi American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 847-956-9143...