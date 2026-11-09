Neo Launches Neoverse, Free AI Software Intelligence Engine For Millions Of AI Apps

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Neoverse researches MCP servers, agent skills, desktop apps, browsers, and IDE extensions to identify their capabilities and map risks to determine if they are safe to run, automatically blocking malicious apps via the Neo platform

BOSTON, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neo, the AI security control platform, today launched Neoverse, a security intelligence engine that researches AI apps and informs security teams what each app can do, what risk it poses, and whether it should run in their environment. To date, Neoverse has classified more than 4 million MCP servers, skills, desktop apps, browser and IDE extensions, and its catalog is now free for any security team to search at verse.neo.ai. Inside the Neo platform, Neoverse intelligence drives enforcement: when Neo finds an AI component that Neoverse determines is malicious, Neo blocks it on every surface it appears.

"AI software can be installed in a click, and the apps employees already trust can gain new AI capabilities overnight through a routine update," said Nick Warner, CEO and co-founder of Neo. "Security teams have been tasked with vetting apps and AI tools with little more than a star rating to go on. Neoverse gives them real answers: what each app can do, whether it acts with approval or on its own, and the evidence behind every verdict. We're making Neoverse free to search because every security team is facing these decisions right now, and every one of them deserves better intelligence."

The AI supply chain represents a significant security risk today. AI adoption is moving faster than security review processes; developers connect MCP servers to coding agents with a single command, employees add AI browser extensions in seconds, and skills can be imported and run in an agent instantly. The vast ecosystem of AI add-ons and extensions into popular software platforms are popular targets for attackers. For example; TraderTraitor, the threat actor behind the Binance crypto heist, specializes in developing malicious extensions, IDE apps, and skills that now act as malware in the modern AI era.

Research at the scale of the AI supply chain

Neoverse orchestrates an agentic swarm, a highly coordinated team of specialized autonomous agents, to conduct deep, parallel research on every AI tool, extension, and MCP server published to the VS Code, JetBrains, Cursor, and Windsurf marketplaces, GitHub, the MCP registry, and the Chrome, Edge, and Firefox web stores.

Neo's research agents analyze every app three ways:



Static analysis examines binaries and non-binaries alike, from compiled executables to the scripts, manifests, and instruction files behind skills and MCP servers, looking for malicious code, hidden instructions, vulnerable components, and risky permissions.

Runtime analysis runs each app in a sandbox to capture its real behavior and find where Neo can dynamically hook in to collect telemetry and enforce control. Documentation analysis checks that behavior against what the app claims it does, including privacy policies and if the AI tool trains on your data. Neoverse additionally includes CVE and GitHub Security Advisory data.



The result is a clear security verdict backed by evidence that security teams can check. Every new version is re-analyzed, so a familiar app that quietly gains AI capabilities (like remote system control or the ability to delete files) is caught on its next release rather than hiding behind previous approvals.

Free for every security team, built into the Neo platform

Anyone can sign in to verse.neo.ai and search the catalog to see each app's verdict, key findings, summary, and version history. For Neo customers, complete access to Neoverse is embedded into the platform, and connects software discovery directly to policy enforcement.

Together, Neoverse and the Neo platform let organizations:



Identify every AI app and agentic capability in their environment, including familiar software that just gained AI features

Understand what each app can do, what it can access, and how autonomously it can act

Decide which apps and capabilities to allow, and for whom, based on evidence rather than popularity Enforce policies that govern agentic activity and keep pace with every new release



Availability

Neoverse is available today. Security teams can search the free catalog at verse.neo.ai, and Neo customers have full Neoverse access in the Neo platform. To learn more, read the Neoverse launch blog or visit .

About Neo

Neo is the AI security platform built from the endpoint out. Neo gives security teams control over every AI agent across endpoints, SaaS and cloud, enforcing policy dynamically with Neoverse intelligence on millions of software artifacts and the semantic intent behind every action. Founded by SentinelOne veterans and backed by a16z, Bessemer Venture Partners, Craft Ventures and Merlin Ventures, Neo lets enterprises adopt AI agents at scale, safely.

Media Contact:

Will Clark

Marketbridge for Neo

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