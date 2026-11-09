TDECU And Smart Financial Credit Union Complete Merger To Build A Stronger Organization

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two Legacies, One Vision.

Houston, Texas, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDECU, Houston's largest credit union, and Smart Financial Credit Union, one of Houston's oldest credit unions, today announced that they have officially joined forces. The merger was completed after receiving approval from Smart Financial's voting Members and state regulators.



“We approached this partnership with Members at the center of every decision,” said TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson.“Together, TDECU and Smart Financial are building a stronger cooperative with the scale to expand access, invest in member experiences and technology, and deepen our impact across the communities we serve.”



The combined organization will serve more than 463,000 members across more than 45 branches, with nearly 1,000 employees and approximately $6 billion in assets. TDECU President and CEO Isaac Johnson will lead the merged organization. Smart Financial CEO LeAnn Kaczynski will serve as Chief Integration Officer.



“As we begin this next chapter, our focus is on supporting members and employees through the transition while carrying forward the trusted relationships and member-focused service that define both organizations,” said Kaczynski.



Both organizations were founded by people, for people. TDECU started in 1955 when seven Dow Chemical employees chipped in five dollars each to help a coworker buy a kitchen appliance. Smart Financial was founded in 1934 by a group of Houston public school teachers. That people-helping-people purpose continues today.



Together, TDECU's strategic partnerships and its charitable work through the TDECU Cares Foundation, combined with the Smart Financial Foundation and its partnerships with Smart Financial Center and other organizations, have made a lasting impact on the Greater Houston area and will continue to do so.



“By combining the strengths of both organizations, we are better positioned to serve Members today and for generations to come,” said Johnson.

There are no immediate changes to members' accounts or services. The organizations will share updates as integration milestones are confirmed.

For more information, visit tdecu.org or smartcu.org.

About TDECU

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 403,000 Members and over $5 billion in assets. TDECU currently has more than 30 Member Centers and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto, and personal loan products, digital banking, and business/commercial services. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information, visit tdecu.org or call (800) 839-1154.

About Smart Financial Credit Union

Smart Financial Credit Union was founded in 1934 by a group of teachers from HISD, making it one of the oldest and most well-established credit unions in the Houston Metro area. With 13 locations in Greater Houston and over $800 million in assets, Smart Financial is a state-chartered credit union that is best known for providing exceptional member experience to its more than 60,000 members. Smart Financial offers a wide range of financial products and services, including checking, savings, mortgages and consumer loans. In addition, through Smart Insurance Group, a division of SFCU, members have access to a wide range of insurance products. For more information, visit or engage with Smart Financial Credit Union on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

CONTACT: Tracy Clemons TDECU 832-741-3645...