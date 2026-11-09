Sitewire And Nexys Close The Gap Between Loan Closing And First Draw

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Integration Sends Loan Data And Budgets Straight From Nexys Into Sitewire, So Private Lenders Can Review And Fund Construction Draws In Hours, Without Re-keying A Thing







LAFAYETTE, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sitewire, the draw management and virtual inspection platform for private construction lending, has launched an integration with Nexys, the first AI Native loan operating system (LOS) built for private lenders. Construction loans set up in Nexys now move directly into Sitewire with the loan details and borrower budget attached, giving lenders one connected process from origination through the final draw.

Until now, most private lenders have run origination and construction oversight in separate systems, re-keying loan data and budgets from one to the other. Every handoff delays the borrower's first draw and leaves room for error in the budget each draw is measured against.

“Private lenders have been running origination and construction oversight as two separate businesses, and borrowers feel every handoff,” said Bryan Kester, Founder and CEO of Sitewire.“Many of our customers have moved to Nexys, and you can tell their team has run lending operations themselves. Now the budget a lender underwrites in Nexys is the same budget we inspect against, from the first draw to the last.”

Once a loan is set up in Nexys, Sitewire reviews the budget against the scope of work before closing, flagging gaps or unrealistic line items, and identifies the permits the project will need. The approved budget is then locked as the baseline for every draw. Borrowers request draws and change orders against that budget, verified through virtual or onsite inspections, while virtual status checks between draws show lenders how a project is progressing without waiting for the next request. Project status syncs back to Nexys in real time.

For lenders and borrowers, the integration delivers:



Less borrower friction: Borrowers never resubmit budgets or loan details, and their project is waiting in Sitewire's mobile app the day the loan closes.

Faster funding: With the budget locked before closing, draws move from request to approval in hours.

Faster change orders: Every change is checked against a verified baseline budget, so approvals keep moving instead of stalling.

More predictable completion: Upfront feasibility and permit checks, plus status inspections between draws, help lenders spot cost and schedule risk early. Fraud protection: Every draw is verified by market-leading anti-fraud technology and an independent general contractor review.



“For a construction lender, the draw history is the loan. It's what a warehouse lender asks for, what a buyer's diligence team picks apart, and where most of the real risk sits,” said Jasen Portero, CEO of Nexys.“Our lenders already originate, service and sell on one loan record in Nexys. With Sitewire, verified inspections and draw status land on that same record instead of a separate system and a spreadsheet, so the file a lender holds, finances or sells tells the whole story from term sheet to final draw.”

The integration is available now to lenders using both Nexys and Sitewire. Lenders new to Sitewire can be onboarded in about 90 minutes, with Nexys projects flowing in from day one. Sitewire will be at the AAPL Annual Conference in Las Vegas starting November 9 at booth #113.

To learn more, visit sitewire.co/how-it-works.

About Sitewire

Sitewire is the innovator and leader in enterprise-grade draw management and virtual inspections for private construction lending. More than 200 lenders use Sitewire to move draws from days to hours, with every draw verified by market leading anti-fraud technology and independent GC review. Sitewire is the only private lending technology company named to the HousingWire Tech 100 and is consistently identified as the best service team in the draw software and fund control.

Learn more at sitewire.co.

About Nexys

Nexys is the first AI-native software for private lending. Lenders, brokers and fund managers use Nexys to originate, underwrite, close, service and sell DSCR, bridge, fix-and-flip, ground-up construction, land and owner-occupied loans on one loan record, with nothing re-keyed between systems. AI underwriting reviews files against each lender's own guidelines. Fraud and verification checks from providers including Plaid, Snappt, RicherValues, DataVerify and Middesk are built into origination. More than 50 native integrations connect documents, valuation, servicing and capital partners. Through Nexys Connect, lenders trade loans with their capital partners on the platform, not over email. More than $1 billion in loans has been funded through Nexys. Based in Albuquerque, N.M. Standardized for Capital. Flexible for Lenders.

Learn more at nexys.com.

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Layla Van Buren

PR Account Coordinator

The MicDrop Agency

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