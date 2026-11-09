Comply Announces Technology Leader Bryan Dove As New CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Seasoned software executive to accelerate Comply's AI-driven vision for unified, defensible compliance.

NEW YORK, Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comply, a leading AI and SaaS provider of regulatory compliance technology and consulting for financial firms, today announced that Bryan Dove has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the company, effective November 2, 2026. Dove joins the company at a pivotal time when financial services firms around the world are making major investments in AI, technology, and expertise.

Dove brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling software business, a passion for innovation, and an obsessive focus on customers.

“Compliance leaders carry enormous responsibility, and the tools they rely on should rise to meet it,” said Bryan Dove, CEO of Comply.“Comply has earned the trust of more than 5,000 firms by pairing modern technology with real regulatory expertise. I'm excited to build on that foundation and help define what the next era of compliance technology looks like.”

Dove joins Comply as the industry undergoes a fundamental shift. Compliance is moving from scattered tools and periodic checks to one continuous, defensible record. Comply is leading that charge by unifying firm and employee compliance on a single platform and bringing AI into it with human oversight.

He added:“I've spent my career building platforms that improve the customer's experience with elegant solutions that make their jobs easier without jeopardizing the tremendous trust customers place in our products. Compliance is full of complexity and Comply is better positioned than anyone to absorb it on behalf of the firms it serves.”

Dove most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of Rithum (formerly CommerceHub and ChannelAdvisor), a leading global commerce network serving more than 40,000 companies. He has also served as Chief Executive Officer of Skyscanner, the global travel marketplace, where he led the company to more than 500% growth, reaching hundreds of millions of travelers and surpassing $25 billion in annual gross bookings.

“Customers come first, full stop,” said Dove.“Comply has assembled an exceptional set of capabilities across its products, technology, and regulatory consulting expertise. My job is to make sure our customers feel the benefit of all we offer, faster, in the product they use every day.”

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ABOUT COMPLY

Comply is a global technology and services leader transforming regulatory compliance for financial institutions through AI-enabled software, data intelligence, and expert advisory services. Trusted by more than 5,000 firms, including private funds, RIAs, broker-dealers, investment banks, and wealth managers, Comply combines deep regulatory domain expertise with advanced automation, machine learning, and integrated data solutions to deliver a unified platform that streamlines oversight and strengthens governance across the enterprise. With a relentless focus on innovation and client partnership, Comply is building the financial industry's most intelligent and future-ready compliance ecosystem, helping institutions worldwide turn regulatory complexity into strategic advantage.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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