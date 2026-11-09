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Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results Loan Growth Up 55% Year Over Year


Date: 2026-11-09 09:01:44

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gateway Bank, F.S.B. (OTCPK: GWBK) (“the Bank”) today announced a net loss of $370,000 for the third quarter of 2026. This compared to a net loss of $171,000 in the preceding quarter, and a net loss of $870,000 in the third quarter of 2025. Net interest margin expansion and solid loan growth drove improved operating results compared to both the prior quarter and year-ago period. In the first nine months of 2026 the Bank reported a net loss of $877,000, compared to a net loss of $2.66 million in the first nine months of 2025. All financial results are unaudited.

“We are approaching the finish line of a turnaround that has been several years in the making. Our third quarter results reflect continued progress across the Bank, and that momentum puts sustained profitability clearly within reach,” said Mukhtar Ali, President and CEO.“Construction was a meaningful source of new business this quarter, thanks largely to Tom Rodriguez and his underwriting team, who joined us in the second quarter. Their expertise has quickly translated into results, and we've continued to fund loans from a strong pipeline that we expect to carry thought the end of the year. Our construction lending is focused on single-family infill development rather than large subdivisions. We work with experienced developers who specialize in buying existing homes in well-established neighborhoods, tearing them down, and rebuilding. It's a niche we understand well, and it fits the way we want to grow this part of the portfolio.”

“Net interest margin came under pressure during the quarter on both sides of the balance sheet. As noted during the prior quarter, our second quarter results benefited from interest income tied to loans returning to accrual status, and that benefit did not repeat to the same degree in the third quarter. That was the primary driver of the decline in yields on earning assets. At the same time, our cost of funds moved higher, reflecting continued competition for deposits across our markets. Going forward, we are focused on managing funding costs and on disciplined pricing of new loan production to stabilize yields and position the margin for improvement over the coming quarters,” said Ali.

Third Quarter and Year to Date 2026 Highlights:

  • Net interest income decreased 6.0% to $2.02 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.15 million in the second quarter of 2026, and increased 63.1% compared to $1.24 million in the third quarter of 2025. In the first nine months of 2026, net interest income increased 55.0% to $5.67 million, compared to $3.66 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • The Bank reported a net loss of $370,000 for the third quarter of 2026, compared to net loss of $171,000 for the second quarter of 2026, and a net loss of $870,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Year to date, the Bank reported a net loss of $877,000, compared to a net loss of $2.66 million in the same period one year earlier.
  • Total revenue, consisting of net interest income before the provision for credit losses, plus non-interest income, decreased 5.1% to $2.06 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.17 million in the preceding quarter and increased 69.0% compared to $1.22 million in the third quarter a year ago. In the first nine months of 2026, total revenue increased 60.0% to $5.77 million, compared to $3.60 million in the first nine months of 2025.
  • Net interest margin was 2.54% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 3.05% in the preceding quarter and 2.10% in the third quarter a year ago. The decrease compared to the second quarter of 2026 is primarily attributed to margins stabilizing to anticipated levels after one-time interest and fee items on loans in the previous quarter.
  • Non-interest expense increased 6.4% to $2.37 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.23 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 14.3% when compared to $2.08 million in the third quarter a year ago. Salaries and employee benefits, which make up the largest component of non-interest expense, increased moderately while other non-interest expenses represented the majority of the increase compared to the prior quarter. These increases were partially offset by lower occupancy costs in the third quarter.
  • Average assets for the quarter totaled $322.9 million, an increase of $35.2 million, or 12.2% from the prior quarter, and an increase of $82.4 million, or 34.2% from the year ago quarter. Total assets increased 14.2% to $329.1 million at September 30, 2026, compared to $288.2 million at June 30, 2026, and increased $96.0 million, or 41.2% compared to $233.0 million at September 30, 2025.
  • Average total gross loans for the third quarter of 2026 increased $19.1 million, or 8.0% to $257.0 million, compared to $237.9 million in the second quarter of 2026, and increased $74.8 million, or 41.1% from $182.2 million in the third quarter of 2025. Total loans at September 30, 2026, increased 12.5% during the quarter to $277.2 million from $246.5 million at June 30, 2026, and increased 54.5% compared to $179.5 million at September 30, 2025.
  • Average third quarter 2026 total deposits increased 17.4% to $238.6 million, from $203.4 million in the preceding quarter, and increased 11.2% from $214.6 million in the third quarter a year ago. Total deposits increased 20.3% to $245.5 million, at September 30, 2026, compared to $204.1 million at June 30, 2026, and increased $37.8 million, or 18.2% compared to $207.7 million at September 30, 2025.
  • The Bank recorded a $56,000 provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2026, compared to a $110,000 provision in the second quarter of 2026, and an $11,000 provision in the third quarter of 2025.
  • Allowance for credit losses, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.96% at September 30, 2026, compared to 1.07% at June 30, 2026, and 1.41% at September 30, 2025.
  • Nonperforming loans were $610,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, and the prior quarter ended June 30, 2026, and decreased compared to $4.40 million a year ago.
  • There were no net charge-offs in the third quarter of 2026, or in the prior quarter or year ago quarter.
  • The Bank's capital levels remained above the threshold for well-capitalized institutions with a Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 12.25% at September 30, 2026.

“Our Chinatown market continues to be a reliable foundation for our business, and Walnut Creek is quickly becoming a meaningful contributor. Engagement was strong in both markets this quarter, which tells us our approach is working in an established market and a newer one alike. The relationships we have built in these communities are a real competitive advantage, and we intend to keep investing in them to drive long-term growth,” said Ali. Earlier this year, the Bank celebrated the grand opening of its relocated Walnut Creek branch at 1801 N. California Blvd, Suite 101. The full-service location sits just a block from the Walnut Creek BART station, across from the business district, and offers parking beneath the building.

About Gateway Bank, F.S.B. Gateway Bank is a Federally-chartered savings bank headquartered in Oakland, California and began operations on June 8, 1990. The Bank currently operates out of its offices located in Oakland's Chinatown and Walnut Creek, and offers banking services to individuals and businesses in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Gateway Bank, FSB
Balance Sheets
Unaudited
Sep 30 2026 Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025
Assets
Cash and due from banks 2,854,013 1,852,376 1,828,608 1,629,783 1,285,211
Fed funds sold 695,743 - 128,881 - -
Interest bearing deposits with banks 18,174,523 7,205,836 16,054,308 9,150,342 15,358,735
Total cash and equivalents 21,724,279 9,058,212 18,011,797 10,780,125 16,643,946
Investment securities, AFS 21,379,745 23,913,699 27,456,099 27,839,840 30,557,274
FHLB Stock and Other Investments 2,158,600 2,158,600 2,061,200 2,061,200 2,061,200
1-4 family residential 173,154,405 163,716,451 161,339,952 161,718,113 134,471,362
Multifamily residential 32,155,049 22,630,690 21,624,467 12,935,464 13,002,960
Non-farm, non-residential real estate 65,369,372 56,526,390 45,360,554 36,071,404 28,854,756
Construction 4,178,521 2,077,420 - - -
Commercial and industrial 2,351,668 1,535,966 4,356,480 4,366,320 3,134,343
Consumer and other - 3,134 - 410 59
Loans, net of unearned income 277,209,015 246,490,051 232,681,453 215,091,711 179,463,480
Allowance for Credit Losses-Loans (2,653,236 ) (2,639,477 ) (2,543,007 ) (2,540,065 ) (2,531,061 )
Total loans, net 274,555,779 243,850,574 230,138,446 212,551,646 176,932,419
Premises and equipment, net 866,216 889,335 800,400 695,171 602,114
Accrued interest receivable 1,559,834 1,434,070 1,231,367 1,162,055 1,156,714
Other assets 6,814,713 6,912,319 6,830,271 5,376,047 5,073,847
Total Assets $ 329,059,166 $ 288,216,809 $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514
Liabilities
Non-Interest Bearing Deposits 12,951,549 8,025,908 8,365,308 9,641,094 9,165,121
Interest bearing demand deposits 37,280,733 6,086,803 5,787,575 6,793,724 7,025,056
Savings and Money Market Deposits 35,195,870 28,692,325 26,064,932 27,470,224 19,978,923
Time Deposits - Retail 150,073,600 149,313,715 150,125,894 147,156,815 159,529,226
Time Deposits - Wholesale 9,980,381 11,976,568 11,972,512 11,968,456 11,964,400
Total Deposits 245,482,133 204,095,319 202,316,221 203,030,313 207,662,726
Borrowings 43,000,000 43,000,000 43,000,000 33,000,000 -
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,816,203 3,940,874 3,871,641 2,346,532 2,380,514
Total Liabilities 292,298,336 251,036,193 249,187,862 238,376,845 210,043,240
Equity
Common stock 53,763,103 53,763,103 53,763,103 26,991,436 26,991,436
Capital surplus 24,897,315 24,771,345 24,665,279 35,972,894 35,962,369
Retained earnings (38,216,587 ) (38,216,587 ) (38,216,587 ) (34,332,122 ) (34,332,122 )
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (2,806,051 ) (2,630,700 ) (2,534,270 ) (2,658,504 ) (2,981,990 )
Net Income (876,950 ) (506,545 ) (335,807 ) (3,884,465 ) (2,655,419 )
Total Equity 36,760,830 37,180,616 37,341,718 22,089,239 22,984,274
Total Liabilities & Equity $ 329,059,166 $ 288,216,809 $ 286,529,580 $ 260,466,084 $ 233,027,514
# of Shares (period-end) 537,629,274 537,629,274 537,629,274 269,912,602 269,912,602
Book Value Per Share $ 0.068 $ 0.069 $ 0.069 $ 0.082 $ 0.085


Gateway Bank, FSB
Quarterly Income Statements
Unaudited Quarter Ended
Sep 30 2026 Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans $ 3,786,974 $ 3,789,596 $ 2,907,033 $ 2,682,155 $ 2,602,415
Dividends on FHLB stock 104,067 33,656 97,379 40,970 38,439
Interest on federal funds sold 588 888 283 208 3,447
Interest on deposits with banks 305,506 128,267 217,706 118,893 189,417
Investment securities - AFS 245,616 270,683 257,941 277,750 332,268
Total Interest Income 4,442,751 4,223,090 3,480,342 3,119,976 3,165,986
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits 322,501 1,475 1,453 1,651 1,215
Savings and money market deposits 209,576 172,562 159,637 146,900 122,160
Retail time deposits 1,380,560 1,384,829 1,382,261 1,464,269 1,661,229
Wholesale time deposits 105,751 115,572 114,287 116,736 145,127
Total Interest Expense on Deposits 2,018,388 1,674,438 1,657,638 1,729,556 1,929,731
Interest expense on borrowings 408,110 402,893 309,921 144,463 -
Total Interest Expense 2,426,498 2,077,331 1,967,559 1,874,019 1,929,731
Net Interest Income 2,016,253 2,145,759 1,512,783 1,245,957 1,236,255
Provision for credit losses 55,857 109,774 1,969 7,469 10,859
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 1,960,396 2,035,985 1,510,814 1,238,488 1,225,396
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees 2,965 3,322 3,188 3,222 2,994
Loan servicing fees & MSR valuation (4,825 ) (11,955 ) 720 (12,209 ) (37,304 )
Other noninterest income 45,529 34,598 16,870 16,565 16,810
Total Non Interest Income 43,669 25,965 20,778 7,578 (17,500 )
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits 1,389,926 1,374,579 1,059,563 1,335,580 1,120,524
Occupancy 152,406 164,801 153,832 174,937 292,661
Other noninterest expense 832,138 692,508 654,005 964,594 665,029
Total Non Interest Expense 2,374,470 2,231,888 1,867,400 2,475,111 2,078,214
Income (Loss) Before Taxes (370,405 ) (169,938 ) (335,808 ) (1,229,045 ) (870,318 )
Income taxes - 800 - - -
Net Income (Loss) $ (370,405 ) $ (170,738 ) $ (335,808 ) $ (1,229,045 ) $ (870,318 )
# of Shares (wtd avg per quarter) 537,629,274 537,629,274 475,162,051 269,912,602 269,912,602
Earnings Per Share $ (0.001 ) $ (0.000 ) $ (0.001 ) $ (0.005 ) $ (0.003 )


Gateway Bank, FSB
Year-To-Date Income Statements
Unaudited Nine Months Ended
Sep 30 2026 Sep 30 2025 $ Variance % Variance
Interest Income
Interest and fees on loans $ 10,483,602 $ 7,890,135 $ 2,593,467 33 %
Dividends on FHLB stock 235,102 109,661 125,441 114 %
Interest on federal funds sold 1,758 34,873 (33,115 ) -95 %
Interest on deposits with banks 651,479 692,851 (41,372 ) -6 %
Investment securities - AFS 774,240 1,069,609 (295,369 ) -28 %
Total Interest Income 12,146,181 9,797,129 2,349,052 24 %
Interest Expense
Interest bearing demand deposits 325,429 2,862 322,567 11271 %
Savings and money market deposits 541,775 305,575 236,200 77 %
Retail time deposits 4,147,650 5,326,887 (1,179,237 ) -22 %
Wholesale time deposits 335,610 500,682 (165,072 ) -33 %
Total Interest Expense on Deposits 5,350,464 6,136,006 (785,542 ) -13 %
Interest expense on borrowings 1,120,923 - 1,120,923 0 %
Total Interest Expense 6,471,387 6,136,006 335,381 5 %
Net Interest Income 5,674,794 3,661,123 2,013,671 55 %
Provision for credit losses 167,600 37,900 129,700 342 %
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 5,507,194 3,623,223 1,883,971 52 %
Non Interest Income
Service charges and fees 9,475 16,399 (6,924 ) -42 %
Loan servicing fees (16,059 ) (89,890 ) 73,831 -82 %
Other noninterest income 96,998 14,981 82,017 547 %
Total Non Interest Income 90,414 (58,510 ) 148,924 -255 %
Non Interest Expense
Salaries and employee benefits 3,824,068 3,290,434 533,634 16 %
Occupancy 471,039 772,387 (301,348 ) -39 %
Other noninterest expense 2,178,651 2,156,511 22,140 1 %
Total Non Interest Expense 6,473,758 6,219,332 254,426 4 %
Income (Loss) Before Taxes (876,150 ) (2,654,619 ) 1,778,469 -67 %
Income taxes 800 800 - 0 %
Net Income (Loss) $ (876,950 ) $ (2,655,419 ) $ 1,778,469 -67 %
# of Shares (wtd avg per period) 517,035,684 269,912,602
Earnings Per Share $ (0.002 ) $ (0.010 )


Gateway Bank, FSB
Quarterly Financial Highlights
Unaudited For The Quarter Ended
($ in Thousands) Sep 30 2026 Jun 30 2026 Mar 31 2026 Dec 31 2025 Sep 30 2025
EARNINGS
Net interest income $ 2,016 $ 2,146 $ 1,513 $ 1,246 $ 1,236
Provision for credit losses 56 110 2 7 11
Non-interest income 44 26 21 8 (18 )
Non-interest expense 2,374 2,232 1,867 2,475 2,078
Net income (370 ) (171 ) (336 ) (1,229 ) (870 )
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Yield on loans 5.85 % 6.38 % 5.48 % 5.52 % 5.71 %
Yield on earning assets 5.61 % 5.99 % 5.19 % 5.20 % 5.32 %
Cost of funds 3.42 % 3.37 % 3.34 % 3.41 % 3.57 %
Net interest margin 2.54 % 3.05 % 2.23 % 2.10 % 2.10 %
Efficiency ratio 115 % 103 % 122 % 197 % 171 %
CAPITAL
Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.09 % 12.81 % 12.94 % 8.38 % 9.74 %
Community Bank Leverage Ratio 12.25 % 13.84 % 14.59 % 10.18 % 10.65 %
ASSET QUALITY
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ -
Allowance for credit losses on loans 2,653 2,639 2,543 2,540 2,531
Non-performing loans 610 610 5,757 5,877 4,039
ACL to total loans 0.96 % 1.07 % 1.09 % 1.18 % 1.41 %
ACL to non-performing loans 435 % 432 % 44 % 43 % 63 %
END OF PERIOD BALANCES
Total loans, gross $ 277,209 $ 246,490 $ 232,681 $ 215,092 $ 179,463
Total assets 329,059 288,217 286,530 260,466 233,028
Deposits 245,482 204,095 202,316 203,030 207,663
FHLB Advances 43,000 43,000 43,000 33,000 -
Total equity 36,761 37,181 37,342 22,089 22,984
Loan to deposit ratio 112.9 % 120.8 % 115.0 % 105.9 % 86.4 %
Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629 537,629 537,629 269,913 269,913
QUARTERLY AVERAGE BALANCES
Total loans, gross $ 256,986 $ 237,875 $ 212,719 $ 194,060 $ 182,190
Earning assets 314,406 279,472 266,442 236,773 234,217
Total assets 322,926 287,726 273,297 243,104 240,555
Deposits 238,639 203,350 204,549 202,358 214,611
FHLB Advances 43,000 43,000 34,000 15,565 -
Total equity 37,462 37,349 32,128 22,768 23,295
Common Shares Outstanding (thousands) 537,629 537,629 475,162 269,913 269,913


Contact:

Mukhtar Ali
(510) 813-8582
...


MENAFN09112026004107003653ID1111935179


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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