Moving At Ease Releases Long-Distance Moving Cost Guide For Phoenix Residents

About Moving At Ease

Family-owned Phoenix mover shares estimated costs for popular out-of-state routes to help Valley households budget for a long-distance move.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Moving At Ease, a family-owned Phoenix moving company, has published estimated long-distance moving costs for some of the most common routes out of the Valley. The guide is designed to help Phoenix households set a realistic budget before they request quotes for an out-of-state move.Long-distance moving prices vary widely, and many families have little to go on when they start planning. By sharing typical cost ranges for popular destinations, Moving At Ease aims to give Phoenix residents a clearer starting point and help them spot quotes that look unrealistically low.Estimated Long-Distance Moving Costs From PhoenixThe following ranges reflect a typical household or one truckload and are general examples, not fixed quotes:- Phoenix to Los Angeles: $4,890 to $7,600- Phoenix to Dallas: $11,100 to $13,432- Phoenix to Austin: $11,100 to $13,732- Phoenix to Seattle: $17,504 to $20,000- Phoenix to Chicago: $21,659 to $23,791- Phoenix to North Carolina: $22,325 to $26,990For moves within the Valley, Moving At Ease estimates local moves at $300 to $700 for a studio or one-bedroom home, $750 to $1,400 for two to three bedrooms, and $1,500 to $3,000 for homes with four or more bedrooms.What Affects the Cost of a Long-Distance MoveInterstate moving prices depend on more than mileage. The company notes that the final cost of a move from Phoenix is shaped by:- Shipment size and weight, including furniture, boxes, and appliances- Origin and destination, and the distance between them- Property access, such as stairs, elevators, gated communities, and long carries to the truck- Timing, since peak-season dates book quickly- Added services such as packing, storage, and furniture disassembly and reassemblyMoving At Ease recommends that families reduce what they plan to move, share pickup and destination ZIP codes, and describe any access challenges up front. With those details, the company can quote the move based on the actual work required rather than a one-size-fits-all rate. Every customer can request a free in-home or virtual estimate.Planning Around Phoenix ConditionsPhoenix moves come with local challenges, including HOA gates, high-rise loading docks, apartment complexes with loading rules, and summer heat. Moving At Ease crews plan each move around these conditions and schedule summer moves with the heat in mind to protect belongings and movers. The company recommends booking a full-service move at least four to six weeks in advance, especially during peak moving seasons.Moving At Ease provides residential, commercial and office, local, and long-distance moving, along with packing and storage services. The company serves Phoenix neighborhoods including Arcadia, the Biltmore area, Ahwatukee, Laveen, and North Phoenix, as well as Scottsdale, Tempe, Mesa, Glendale, Paradise Valley, and Cave Creek.Phoenix residents planning a long-distance move can request a free quote online or call (602) 357-7459.About Moving At EaseMoving At Ease is a family-owned, licensed and insured Arizona moving company that has served homes and businesses across the Valley since 2008. The company offers local, long-distance, residential, commercial, packing, storage, and senior moving services, and holds a 4.9 average rating across Google, Yelp, and Nextdoor. Learn more at movingatease.

Charles Quattrochi

Moving At Ease

+1 602-357-7459

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Moving At Ease Releases Long-Distance Moving Cost Guide for Phoenix Residents News Provided By Rotate Digital November 09, 2026, 13:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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