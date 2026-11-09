Balentine Strengthens Multigenerational Wealth Expertise With Appointment Of Senior Relationship Manager Taylor Custis

Taylor Custis Named Senior Relationship Manager at Balentine

Balentine creates custom, holistic solutions for wealth creators at every stage of their journey.

Former Fiduciary Trust International wealth strategist brings trusts and estates expertise to serve families with complex, multigenerational wealth needs

- Taylor Custis, Senior Relationship Manager at BalentineATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Balentine, an independent, employee-owned wealth management firm serving entrepreneurs, business owners and families, announced today that Taylor Custis, J.D., LL.M, has joined the firm as Senior Relationship Manager in its Atlanta office. With a background spanning trusts and estates law and wealth strategy, Custis's specialized expertise is in navigating the complex financial, legal and personal considerations facing families with significant multigenerational wealth.Custis joins Balentine from Fiduciary Trust International, where she spent five years as Trust Counsel and Senior Relationship Manager, advising ultra-high-net-worth families on complex wealth planning and trust matters. Previously, she worked as a wealth strategist at Abbot Downing, the family office division of Wells Fargo. She also practiced trusts and estates law in New York City for eight years. Her experience strengthens Balentine's growing family office offering, which brings together investment management, estate and tax planning, family governance, philanthropy and legacy planning to help families manage both the financial and personal dimensions of wealth."Taylor brings a rare combination of legal expertise and sophisticated wealth management experience together with an authentic commitment to building lasting relationships," said Adrian Cronje, CEO of Balentine. "Families we serve need more than investment advice; they want trusted advisors who understand how financial decisions, family relationships and long-term legacy intersect. Bringing Taylor to the team builds on the strong caliber of talent and depth of capabilities that distinguish Balentine."As Senior Relationship Manager, Custis will serve as a strategic partner to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, working closely with Balentine's multidisciplinary teams and clients' outside advisors. More than a financial advisor, Custis will be a trusted partner, offering strategic insight into both the family business and the family itself.Custis traces her interest in working with families to her upbringing in a small town, where she watched her father, a trusts and estates attorney, become a trusted advisor to generations of clients. That early example shaped her legal career and ultimately led her into wealth management."Whether helping clients thoughtfully transition their wealth or structure their philanthropic legacies, I've always believed the most meaningful part of this work is helping families protect what they've built, care for the people they love and make thoughtful decisions about the future," said Custis. "What drew me to Balentine is the firm's intentional culture and its understanding that wealth management is about much more than investments. It's about helping families navigate complexity, make decisions with confidence and carry their values forward."Custis earned her Juris Doctor from Tulane University School of Law and a Master of Laws (LL.M.) in Taxation from New York University School of Law.About BalentineBalentine is an independent wealth management firm that helps entrepreneurs and their families preserve and propel the wealth they have created across generations. Through its offices in Atlanta, Ga., and Raleigh, N.C., Balentine advises on more than $9.5 billion of client assets and has repeatedly been recognized as a top financial planning and advisory firm by publications including Forbes, Barron's, The Financial Times, and Investment News. Balentine is a perennial winner of the Pensions & Investments Best Places to Work in Money Management Award. In September 2021, Chairman Robert Balentine and CEO Adrian Cronje, Ph.D., CFA, released First Generation Wealth: Three Guiding Principles for Long-lasting Wealth and an Enduring Family Legacy, a book to help wealth creators think through what it takes to build a meaningful legacy and best support future generations.Balentine LLC (“Balentine”) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Balentine's investment advisory services can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

Lisa Lilienthal

Balentine

+1 404-661-3679

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Balentine Strengthens Multigenerational Wealth Expertise with Appointment of Senior Relationship Manager Taylor Custis News Provided By Balentine November 09, 2026, 13:55 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy



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