Nitin Nabin To Visit Patna From Nov 10-12, Review Chhath Ghat Preparations

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin will undertake a three-day visit to Patna from November 10 to 12, during which he will inspect arrangements at major Chhath ghats and participate in organisational programmes.

According to the proposed schedule, Nabin will visit various Chhath ghats along the Ganga on Tuesday, November 10, beginning at 3 p.m.

His inspection will cover the stretch from Nasriganj Ghat in Digha to Gai Ghat.

During the visit, he will review arrangements made by the administration for devotees, including facilities and preparations for the Chhath festival.

At 5.30 p.m., Nabin is scheduled to visit the residence of late former Rajya Sabha MP R.K. Sinha to pay his respects and offer condolences to the bereaved family.

On November 11 and 12, the BJP national president will participate in previously scheduled organisational programmes. Details of these engagements have not been disclosed.

Nabin's visit comes days after he launched the NDA's nationwide campaign, titled "Save Democracy, End Anarchy", from Bhagalpur on November 2.

During his visit to the city, popularly known as the Silk City, he addressed a public gathering at Lajpat Park before leading a padyatra.

It was his first visit to Bhagalpur after assuming charge as BJP national president.

Addressing the gathering, Nabin launched an attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the opposition alliance, accusing them of pursuing family-centric politics.

He claimed that Rahul Gandhi was concerned about the political survival of his family, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the country's 1.4 billion people his family and was committed to their development, security and prosperity.

Describing Narendra Modi as the country's 'mukhya sevak' and 'chowkidar', Nabin said the Prime Minister had consistently worked to honour the trust placed in him by the people.

He also criticised the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government, alleging that the period before 2014 was marked by corruption scandals and challenges relating to internal and external security.

Nabin said farmers, women, young people and other sections of society had sought political change, following which they gave PM Modi the responsibility of leading the country.