HM Amit Shah Showed How Vision Can Resolve Public Issues: Gujarat CM

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 9 (IANS) Describing the development projects launched in Ahmedabad on Monday as an example of "how vision and planning can address public grievances", Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said Union Home Minister Amit Shah had demonstrated how large-scale infrastructure initiatives could provide lasting solutions to civic problems.

Speaking at a public programme attended by Shah, Patel referred to the stormwater pumping station project in Bopal-Ghuma, saying it marked the beginning of work towards a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem that affected the area during the previous monsoon.

"This year, there was a problem of waterlogging. Amitbhai had promised a permanent solution, and work on that project is beginning today. Amit Shah has shown what kind of large-scale planning is possible when there is a vision to resolve people's problems," Patel said.

The Chief Minister was referring to the proposed stormwater pumping station in the Bopal-Ghuma area, for which the foundation stone was laid as part of the development programme.

The project is estimated to cost Rs 23.95 crore.

Shah had earlier said that he had assured residents of Bopal-Ghuma that arrangements would be made to prevent their homes from being flooded even if the area received 25 inches of rainfall, before he returned to seek votes in 2029.

He recalled that 21 inches of rain in a single spell during the previous monsoon had caused water to enter several houses.

Patel said the development programme, involving projects worth more than Rs 1,400 crore, was an example of celebrating development alongside the Diwali festival.

"The occasion reflected the tradition initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi of marking development achievements as a celebration," he added.

Referring to the inauguration of the ISKCON-Sanand Elevated Corridor, Patel said residents had been waiting for the flyover connecting Karnavati Club Junction towards Sanand. "The project would ease traffic congestion and make daily commuting easier for lakhs of people," he said.

The 4.03-km-long, six-lane elevated corridor, constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 464 crore, connects ISKCON Junction to Sanand Flyover on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Patel also listed housing projects, sewage treatment plants, gardens and libraries among the public infrastructure initiatives being taken up in Ahmedabad.

He referred to the launch of the SMILE project, supported by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, as part of the effort to make Ahmedabad a "beggar-free city".

Highlighting the importance of security for development, Patel praised the Centre's approach to internal security under PM Modi and HM Shah.

He referred to the removal of Article 370, the introduction of new criminal laws and the government's efforts against Naxalism, saying national security and peace are essential for development.

He also endorsed the Centre's 'zero-tolerance approach' towards drugs, saying, "HM Shah continued to guide and encourage the state in its campaign against narcotics as part of the broader goal of a drug-free India".

"The PM Modi-led government had focused on four key areas - housing, livelihood, food and healthcare - to improve the living conditions of poor and middle-class families in urban and rural areas," he asserted.

Referring to a recent World Bank report, he claimed that nearly 50 crore people in India had moved out of poverty over the past 12 years.

He attributed the improvement to the government's focus on housing, employment and welfare measures.