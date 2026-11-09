MP: Youth Stabbed To Death Over Firecracker Dispute, Two Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Nov 9 (IANS) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death and his mother injured following a dispute over bursting firecrackers in Bhopal's Ibrahimganj locality on Diwali night, police said on Monday.

Two accused have been arrested in connection with the murder.

The deceased, identified as Aniket Khatik, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Hamidia Hospital around 5 a.m. on Monday. His mother, Sunita, was also injured in the knife attack and is undergoing treatment.

According to police, the incident took place within the Hanumanganj police station limits when a group of youths were bursting firecrackers near a drain and a muddy patch outside the victim's house.

The splashing of mud and dirty water reportedly led to an argument between the two sides. The dispute escalated into a violent confrontation, during which Aniket and his mother were attacked with knives.

Both sustained serious injuries and were taken to Hamidia Hospital, where Aniket later died. Police have identified the accused as Aman Raikwar and Prem, who live opposite the victim's house.

They had reportedly invited some acquaintances from the Chhola area to join them in bursting firecrackers.

An FIR for murder has been registered at Hanumanganj police station, and both accused have been arrested.

Police are examining CCTV footage, videos of the incident and other evidence to establish the sequence of events and determine the roles of all those involved.

Hanumanganj police station in-charge Avdhesh Singh Bhadoria said the police had registered a murder case and were investigating the incident.

Suspects were being questioned, and available footage was being examined as part of the investigation.

Further investigation is underway.