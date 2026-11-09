Indian Railways Generates Rs 628.49 Crore Through Scrap Disposal: Govt

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Indian Railways on Monday generated Rs 628.49 crore through scrap disposal and freed up more than 6.2 lakh square feet of space during Special Campaign 6, a month-long cleanliness and administrative efficiency drive conducted across the railway network.

The campaign was carried out from October 2 to October 31 across zonal railways, divisions, production units, public sector undertakings and other railway establishments, according to the Ministry of Railways.

According to the ministry, more than one lakh cleanliness drives were undertaken at railway stations, offices, workshops and other railway facilities during the campaign.

Along with exceeding the scrap disposal target of Rs 600 crore, the exercise helped reclaim 6,20,121 square feet of space through the removal of obsolete materials, scrap and other unwanted items.

A key focus area of this year's campaign was the effective collection, segregation and disposal of electronic waste.

Indian Railways disposed of more than 1.5 lakh units of e-waste during the drive, generating revenue of Rs 10.43 crore and advancing efforts towards responsible waste management.

"As part of the campaign, over 1 lakh cleanliness drives were conducted across railway stations, offices, workshops and other railway establishments. Indian Railways generated Rs 628.49 crore through scrap disposal, exceeding the target of Rs 600 crore," the ministry stated.

"The campaign also facilitated the freeing up of 6,20,121 square feet of space through the removal of scrap, obsolete materials and other unwanted items," the ministry noted.

The campaign also included a comprehensive review of old physical and electronic records, disposal of pending public grievances, appeals, Parliamentary assurances, VIP references and other long-pending matters.

The ministry said these initiatives were aimed at improving record management, reducing pendency and creating a more efficient and organised working environment.

As part of the campaign, Indian Railways also organised a nationwide Rail Jan Samvad programme to strengthen citizen engagement.

The initiative was held simultaneously at 5,884 railway stations on October 22, enabling passengers to directly share feedback and suggestions with senior railway officials.