Odisha: VP Radhakrishnan To Inaugurate Capacity-Building Programme For Mlas On Nov 16

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (IANS) Vice-President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Odisha on November 16 to inaugurate a one-day capacity-building programme for members of the 17th Odisha Legislative Assembly in Bhubaneswar, state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling said on Monday.

Welcoming the Vice-President's visit, Mahaling said the Odisha Assembly had extended an invitation to him, which he had graciously accepted. The Vice President is scheduled to address all 147 legislators, including the Chief Minister and the Leader of the Opposition.

The Governor of Odisha, Braj Mohan Ram, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Surama Padhy and other dignitaries are expected to attend the inaugural session. They will also be present during the valedictory session.

Explaining the objectives of the programme, Mahaling said the legislators will receive necessary training on how to effectively monitor the functioning of various departments, the implementation of government schemes and decisions, and the functioning of executive departments.

The initiative, organised by the Parliamentary Affairs Department, aims to strengthen the legislative capabilities of elected representatives and enable them to participate more effectively in House proceedings.

Ahead of the forthcoming Budget Session, legislators will receive training on budget discussions, departmental fund allocation, expenditure, grants, budget estimates and performance reviews of executive departments. The programme will also focus on budget presentation and promoting informed, effective and constructive debates in the Assembly.

“We are conducting this one-day workshop so that our MLAs, apart from their tours, inaugurations, and public relations with their constituencies, also participate in the legislative business of the House in an enriched manner, take part, and ensure a fruitful discussion takes place on the floor of the House, and their capacity building is achieved,” Mahaling said.

He added that the programme would provide an opportunity for legislators to enhance their knowledge, improve their legislative skills and contribute more effectively to parliamentary proceedings.

Mahaling said that the Odisha Assembly has a total of 35 parliamentary committees. Kerala and Odisha are making notable efforts to strengthen the parliamentary committee system.

The primary objective of the orientation programme is to make this system more active and effective while enhancing the skills and capabilities of legislators.