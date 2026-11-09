Bihar: NDA Prepares Grand Welcome For PM Modi's Nov 21 Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 9 (IANS) Preparations have intensified across Bihar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's proposed visit to the state on November 21, with the ruling NDA alliance aiming to make the programme a major political and development event.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to address a public rally in the Jafarpatti industrial area of Vaishali district.

Administrative preparations are also underway for the inauguration and foundation-stone laying of projects linked to the Vaishali industrial corridor.

The visit assumes significance as the NDA government in Bihar is set to complete one year in office on November 20.

The alliance plans to showcase its achievements over the past year and outline its development agenda during the Prime Minister's programme.

For Bihar, the visit has raised expectations of fresh announcements relating to industrial investment, infrastructure, employment generation and central assistance.

The state has long faced challenges relating to limited revenue resources, industrial growth and job creation, making major development projects a key priority for the government.

Among the projects expected to feature during the visit is a six-lane bridge over the Ganga in the Raghopur area.

Projects associated with the proposed industrial corridor, spread across approximately 1,650 acres in Vaishali, are also being prepared for inauguration or foundation-stone laying.

Other projects being discussed in the context of Bihar's development include the Patna-Purnea Expressway, a proposed Central University in Bhagalpur and a greenfield airport at Sultanganj.

However, the final list of projects and announcements for the Prime Minister's visit is awaited.

JD(U) state president Umesh Kushwaha said all NDA constituents had begun preparations to ensure a grand welcome for PM Modi.

"Whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar, he brings various gifts in the form of development initiatives for the state. We have high expectations of him this time as well. We want to make his visit historic, with public participation breaking previous records," Kushwaha said.

BJP state president Sanjay Saraogi said the visit would mark the completion of one year of the NDA government in Bihar.

"All constituent parties are united in preparing for the Prime Minister's visit. He has special affection for Bihar and has consistently supported the state's development. We expect a major announcement for Bihar on November 21," Saraogi said.