Namo Bharat Trains To Run 32 Additional Trips On Bhai Dooj

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Nov 9 (IANS) The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), branded as NaMo Bharat – connecting the national capital and Meerut, has decided to operate additional train trips on the festive occasion of Bhai Dooj.

This has been done to ease traffic congestion amid rising pollution levels and also to provide convenient travel during the festival, celebrating the sacred bond of brothers and sisters.

According to the special arrangements made by the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), a total of 32 additional trips will be operated on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor on the occasion of Bhai Dooj.

The additional trips would mean reduced waiting time at the RRTS stations. As per the statement by NCRTC, the Namo Bharat trains will be available at intervals of less than 10 minutes.

A large number of people are expected to travel on the streets of Delhi-NCR to visit their siblings and relatives on the occasion of Bhai Dooj. Bhai Dooj festival will be celebrated on November 11. With Wednesday being a working day, the traffic situation would become grim when additional people take to the streets to commute to their relatives' places.

Keeping this in mind, the NCRTC decided to increase the frequency of Namo Bharat trains.

Notably, the NCRTC is already operating 20 additional train trips on the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat corridor to promote train travel and mitigate the traffic woes on the highways connecting Delhi.

With 32 more trips on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, this initiative comes as a pivotal step toward better travel facilities in the Delhi-NCR region and also positions it as a more effective and sustainable option.

The additional trips are expected to provide relief both to those travelling to visit their families for Bhai Dooj and to daily commuters, who arrive in the capital for work and business-related assignments.