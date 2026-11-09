India Ready To Contribute To All Efforts Aimed At Peaceful Resolution Of Conflict, PM Modi Tells Ukraine's Zelensky

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi/Kyiv, Nov 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Monday, during which he once again conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict in the region.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), Zelensky shared his perspective on recent developments related to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"Prime Minister reaffirmed India's human-centric approach and reiterated India's consistent position that the conflict must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. He conveyed India's readiness to contribute to all efforts aimed at peaceful resolution of the conflict," read a statement issued by the PMO.

"The two leaders also discussed measures to further strengthen India-Ukraine bilateral cooperation in various sectors for the mutual benefit of the two peoples," it added.

Earlier this month, while speaking to a group of Indian reporters on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Atlanta, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar had said India is in discussions with Russia, Ukraine and Europe on three aspects of the conflict, protecting civilian shipping and seafarers, restoring grain exports from the Black Sea and a "non-attack on energy", and is coordinating the effort with the United States.

“We've had discussions with Russia. We've had discussions with Europe. We've had discussions with Ukraine also about three aspects of the current conflict: one, not to attack civilian shipping and seafarers; the second, to find a way by which the grain exports from both Russia and Ukraine... find a way of restoring that flow because that flow has cut down very sharply in the Black Sea, and the third is with regard to energy,” he said.

He described the energy element as the hardest.

“Non-attack on energy is probably the most complicated piece because it means different things to the different players,” EAM Jaishankar said.

“Infrastructure itself to some would mean a refinery. To some it would mean grids. There would be issues relating to ships carrying fuel. So we have been trying to see if we can get them together to address these issues,” he said.

He said the grain issue was“a big concern for the global south because much of the purchasers of that grain are basically global south countries.”

EAM Jaishankar outlined India's contacts with both sides at the highest levels.

“Prime Minister himself had, you know, discussion with (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin in Delhi, and before that in Bishkek. I had gone earlier to Moscow, and we continue even today. I discussed it with (Russian Foreign Minister) Mr. Lavrov, and then in between, I had gone to Kyiv. And we are in touch with the Ukrainian side,” he said.

India was also keeping Washington in the loop, he said.

"We have also been coordinating this with the Americans, because they have their own peace mediation initiative. So Secretary Rubio knows roughly what is going on here,” EAM Jaishankar said.

He declined to go into specifics.“Beyond that, in terms of details, state of play, etc., I don't think I'd be in a position to share that publicly,” he said.

In September, EAM Jaishankar called on Zelensky in Kyiv, discussing with him not only ways to enhance India-Ukraine bilateral ties but also the approaches to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

"Pleased to call on President Zelensky today. Apprised him of discussions with FM Andrii Sybiha on deepening our bilateral cooperation. Our conversation centered on approaches to end the ongoing conflict," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after meeting Zelensky.

The Ukrainian President also took to X, saying both sides discussed "important issues", including the situation in Black Sea.

"Held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. We discussed important issues. We are grateful to India for its desire to end this unjust war - the war of Russia against Ukraine. This time must certainly not be a time of war. Peace is needed. This is India's clear position," wrote Zelensky.

It was the first-ever standalone bilateral visit by an Indian External Affairs Minister to Ukraine.