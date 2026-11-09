Air France And American Airlines Planes Nearly Collide After Take-Off From Los Angeles Airport: What Went Wrong?

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air France Airbus A350-900 and an American Airlines Airbus A321 reportedly came within 400 feet (121 metres) of vertical separation shortly after taking off from Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) on November 7, 2026, triggering an air traffic control alert and urgent instructions to prevent a potential mid-air collision.

The incident occurred when the two aircraft were departing for different destinations within approximately a minute of each other. According to multiple aviation reports, the Air France aircraft allegedly made an unauthorised left turn shortly after take-off, deviating from its assigned departure procedure and entering a conflicting flight path with the American Airlines aircraft.

Air traffic controllers as per reports intervened by issuing immediate course and altitude instructions to both flight crews. Neither aircraft reported injuries or damage, and both continued towards their intended destinations.

The incident involved Air France Flight AF28, bound for Papeete in French Polynesia, and American Airlines Flight AA1660, operating to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in Texas.

When did the incident happen?

According to aviation reports, Air France Flight AF28 departed Runway 24L at LAX at around 12:15 am local time on November 7. The Airbus A350-900, registered F-HUVK, was operating a flight to Papeete, French Polynesia.

American Airlines Flight AA1660, an Airbus A321-200 registered N191UW, departed from the parallel Runway 25R at approximately 12:16 am. It was headed to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.

The two flights were operating on separate departure routes intended to maintain safe distances between aircraft during their initial climb. However, the sequence changed shortly after the Air France aircraft took off.

What led to the near-collision?

According to reports by aviation publications, including aviationa2z, Flightdeck and Simple Flying, the Air France A350 had been cleared to follow the SUMMR2 Standard Instrument Departure (SID).

The procedure requires aircraft departing from Runways 24L/R and 25L/R to initially climb straight ahead before following the prescribed route and making subsequent turns.

However, the Air France aircraft reportedly made an unexpected left turn shortly after take-off instead of continuing along its assigned departure path. This brought it towards the flight path of the American Airlines A321, which was climbing out from the adjacent runway.

The American Airlines aircraft was instructed to maintain an altitude of 2,000 feet while the Air France jet completed its departure manoeuvre. The unexpected turn created a conflict between the two aircraft, prompting an immediate response from air traffic controllers.

Initial flight-tracking accounts put the closest vertical separation at approximately 400 feet (121 metres). Some subsequent reports have cited a figure closer to 300 feet, so the precise minimum separation remains subject to verification.

When did TurbineTraveler post the incident on X?

The incident gained wider attention after aviation commentator TurbineTraveler shared air traffic control audio and flight-tracking information on X on November 8.

How did air traffic controllers prevent a collision?

After identifying the developing conflict, the departure controller issued urgent instructions to both aircraft.

- Air France AF28: The A350 crew was instructed to immediately turn to a heading of 270 degrees.

- American Airlines AA1660: The A321 crew was told to maintain an altitude of 2,000 feet rather than continue its climb.

- Traffic warning: The American Airlines pilots were alerted to another aircraft approaching from their 12 o'clock position, at a distance of less than one mile.

The controller then questioned the Air France crew about its departure instructions and reminded the pilots that they had been cleared to follow the SUMMR2 procedure rather than turn onto a different heading.

What happened to the two flights?

Following the intervention, both aircraft were able to continue their journeys.

American Airlines Flight AA1660 was subsequently cleared to climb to 17,000 feet and proceed towards Dallas/Fort Worth. The Air France A350 continued towards Papeete.

Neither airline reported injuries or aircraft damage in connection with the incident.

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The reported departure deviation has been identified as the immediate trigger for the loss-of-separation event. However, the precise reason behind the Air France aircraft's unexpected left turn has not been established in the available reports.

There has been no publicly confirmed explanation establishing why the aircraft departed from its assigned route. Whether the incident involved a misunderstanding of instructions, a navigation-related issue or another operational factor remains unclear.

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