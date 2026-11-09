EU Consults Industry On Standards For Tokenized Securities Issuance

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The European Central Bank (ECB), the European Commission, and the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) are moving toward a more unified framework for tokenized securities. The three institutions have opened applications for an industry-led body that will draft common standards for the way tokenized securities are held and settled, aiming to reduce fragmentation across platforms.

According to an European Commission release published Monday, eligible applicants include EU industry associations, global institutions, private firms, and fintech companies. Applications are due by Nov. 27, with the group expected to begin work in January 2027. The ECB, Commission, and ESMA will take part as observers rather than as the drafters.

The ECB, Commission, and ESMA are creating the European Tokenisation Standards Group (ETSG) to set holding and settlement standards for tokenized securities. Eligible participants can apply by Nov. 27; drafting is expected to start in January 2027. The ETSG's mandate includes enabling interoperability across multiple distributed ledger technology (DLT) platforms and links to existing financial systems. The group targets an initial set of standards by early 2028, supporting the broader“Appia” tokenized-market blueprint. EU authorities warn that platform fragmentation could dilute tokenization's benefits and may recommend incentives for adoption.

Key takeawaysWhy the ETSG matters for tokenized securities

Tokenization-issuing or representing securities using distributed ledger technology-has been gaining traction across Europe. Yet one of the persistent implementation challenges is that different DLT platforms can lead to incompatible processes, settlement mechanics, and data standards. That mismatch is often what slows real-world adoption, even when the underlying technology works.

The ETSG is intended to address that problem directly. In the Commission's announcement, the three institutions say the group will develop both technical and market standards to help firms hold and settle tokenized securities across different DLT environments. Importantly, the effort is also meant to ensure that DLT-based systems can interoperate with existing financial infrastructure rather than forcing complete replacement.

For market participants-asset managers, market infrastructures, custodians, and fintech vendors-common standards can translate into less integration work, clearer compliance pathways, and smoother cross-platform connectivity. For investors and issuers, interoperability can reduce operational uncertainty and support broader liquidity, since settlement and custody processes become more predictable across ecosystems.

Timeline and scope: standards aimed at interoperability

The ETSG's work is not framed as a one-off technical exercise. The mandate referenced in the announcement sets expectations for an initial output by early 2028. That timing matters because many tokenized-securities initiatives are still deciding whether to build and integrate around narrow platform-specific approaches or to align early with broader, industry-level expectations.

According to the ETSG mandate, the group's standards are designed to be market-relevant and not limited to internal ledger mechanics. The focus on holding and settlement implies attention to operational steps that affect the movement of securities, the handling of rights and records, and the practical ability of counterparties to complete transactions.

The mandate also calls for alignment across distributed ledgers, meaning that interoperability is a core deliverable rather than a secondary goal. This is especially relevant as tokenization projects proliferate across different technical stacks, including permissioned ledgers and other DLT implementations used in financial services.

Link to Appia and the Eurosystem's tokenized-market direction

The ETSG's standards are explicitly positioned to support Appia, the Eurosystem initiative developing a blueprint for Europe's tokenized financial markets. The Commission announcement states that the group aims to produce an initial set of standards by early 2028, and that the output will feed into this wider strategy.

That connection matters because Appia is essentially about coordinating the ecosystem-how tokenized assets and payment/settlement infrastructure interact, and what common patterns could underpin future deployment. By targeting holding and settlement standards, ETSG is tackling one of the practical layers that sits between experimentation and scalable market operation.

Earlier in the cycle, the Eurosystem launched Pontes in September, a system that allows financial institutions to settle wholesale transactions in tokenized assets using central bank money. While Pontes is not the ETSG itself, it signals that the Eurosystem is building momentum on the settlement side. The ETSG, by contrast, is oriented toward defining standards that can span DLT platforms while fitting into the existing financial systems that Pontes-style settlement mechanisms depend on.

Addressing fragmentation and pushing adoption

The institutions behind the ETSG warned that fragmentation could limit tokenization's benefits. In practical terms, fragmentation can show up as competing standards, incompatible settlement workflows, differing approaches to custody and transfer, and difficulties in connecting systems across institutions. Even when legal frameworks are aligned, these operational differences can slow adoption.

To counter this, the institutions say the group may recommend ways for EU authorities to encourage companies to adopt the standards. This language is a signal that the ETSG is not expected to stay purely advisory or voluntary in spirit; instead, it could shape policy-level incentives if the initial standards gain traction.

For investors and operators watching Europe's tokenization agenda, the key question will be whether the ETSG can translate into widespread alignment across the market. Standards only produce real efficiency if they are implemented consistently across major participants-an outcome that often requires both technical clarity and credible commitment from authorities.

What to watch next

With applications due by Nov. 27 and drafting slated to begin in January 2027, attention should turn to which types of firms are selected and how quickly the ETSG can converge on its first technical and market standards for holding and settlement. The early-2028 target will be a key benchmark for whether Europe's tokenization push can move from pilot projects toward interoperable, scalable market infrastructure.

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